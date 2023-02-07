Iowa football heading to Wrigley Field to face Northwestern in 2023

The Hawkeyes are headed to the Friendly Confines.

Iowa football will face Northwestern on Nov. 4 this upcoming season, but instead of the game being played at Ryan Field, it'll take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The game will be the Hawkeyes' eighth on the 2023 schedule. After facing Minnesota at home on Oct. 21, Iowa gets a bye week before making the trek to Chicago.

Kickoff time for this game has yet to be announced.

More:Leistikow: Iowa football sets a laughable bar for offensive-coordinator success

This isn't Iowa football's first time playing in Chicago

Back in 2012, Iowa faced off against Northern Illinois at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears.

The Hawkeyes pulled off an 18-17 win thanks to tailback Damon Bullock, who ran for 150 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown with a little more than two minutes left in regulation.

Iowa football last played on a baseball field in 2017

Iowa faced Boston College in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl, which took place at Yankee Stadium. The Hawkeyes won 27-20.

Northwestern football is 0-2 when playing at Wrigley Field

Nov. 4 marks the third time Northwestern football will play at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats are 0-2 in the previous games, most recently losing to Purdue in 2021.

Read more Iowa football news

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.