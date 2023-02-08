Iowa football gives offense consultant Jon Budmayr a new title and a healthy pay raise

The Iowa football program is rewarding Jon Budmayr with a new title and a handsome pay increase.

Budmayr’s connections were considered vital for the Hawkeyes in landing quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill from the NCAA transfer portal. The former Wisconsin quarterbacks coach and Colorado State offensive coordinator is being paid $27,083 per month plus health and dental benefits in a new role for the Iowa program called “Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach.”

Head coach Kirk Ferentz’s offer letter to Budmayr was obtained Tuesday by the Des Moines Register via an open-records request. Budmayr accepted the offer on Dec. 5.

Budmayr’s role ends “no later than” Jan. 31, 2024, per the offer letter dated Dec. 2. The monthly rate equates to a $325,000 annual salary, and Budmayr would make nearly $380,000 if he fulfills the 14-month span of the role. By comparison, first-year Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge’s base pay for the 2022 season was $275,000. The $325,000 figure is exactly what Budmayr earned in his one year as Colorado State’s offensive coordinator (2021).

The heightened role for Budmayr went into effect Dec. 5, just four days after McNamara – who led Michigan to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth in 2021 – delivered a huge commitment for the Hawkeyes via transfer. Budmayr, while coaching under Paul Chryst at Wisconsin, was one of McNamara’s original recruiters. While there he also coached Hill, who transferred to Iowa from Wisconsin via the portal and has joined the QBs room.

Budmayr first joined the program as a volunteer coach and special consultant for Ferentz on March 1. He was elevated to an analyst making $15,833 per month, starting July 18, to cover Iowa’s 2022 football season. He has been credited by three-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras for helping offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz with Iowa’s quarterbacks and passing game. The head coach’s son was elevated to quarterbacks coach before last season despite a background as an offensive line and tight ends coach. Kirk Ferentz in July called Budmayr “a gift from heaven” and has praised his assistance with the offense and coaching staff.

Budmayr was expected to be involved in Iowa’s retooling of its offense, a process that was to begin Monday.

