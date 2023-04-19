PODCAST: Iowa spring football's home stretch; how best to use Cooper DeJean?

The final week of Iowa spring football is here, and with the open scrimmage looming Saturday, the Register columnist Chad Leistikow and reporter Kennington Smith break down some of what they're looking for.

We dive into two promising position groups, running back and defensive back.

There's time for men's basketball portal/big man talk as B.J. Mack departs his Iowa visit.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.