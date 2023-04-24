Who are the Iowa Hawkeye football players in the NFL?

It's almost the end of April, and that means the NFL draft is nearly upon us.

Iowa football players Lukas Van Ness and Jack Campbell prepare for the draft, and we'll be watching to see where they land. Which leads to another question: Where are the past Hawkeyes that were drafted?

Here's a look at some of the most notable former Iowa Football players who are still in the NFL.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Noah Fant spent the first years of his professional career with the Denver Broncos before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, the NFL lists on its website. He was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in 2019. In 2022, he totaled 486 yards in 50 receptions and four touchdowns with Seattle, led by quarterback Geno Smith.

James Ferentz, New England Patriots

Yes, James Ferentz is the son of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz. He's had a long history in the NFL from Houston to Denver to New England, but was signed back to New England as a free agent in 2022, according to the Patriots.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson played four years with the Detroit Lions until he was traded to Minnesota during the 2022 season. He was drafted to Detroit as the eighth pick in the first round in 2019. In total for 2022 with the Lions and the Vikings, Hockenson recorded 914 yards and six touchdowns.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle was selected by the 49ers in the 5th round of the NFL draft in 2017. In 2022, he recorded 765 yards and 11 touchdowns as the 49ers almost made it to the Super Bowl last year with rookie quarterback and former Iowa State player Brock Purdy. His tremendous NFL success includes four Pro Bowl appearances and being named a first-team All-Pro in 2019. He has set a number of records for the 49ers franchise, including most receiving yards in a game by a tight end and most receptions in a single season by a tight end.

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Linderbaum was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL draft in 2022. He started each game for the Ravens in 2022, including its lone playoff game.

Other former Iowa football players in the NFL

Here's a list of other players who have been selected in the NFL draft or signed as free agents in the NFL, according to Our Lads.