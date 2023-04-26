PODCAST: Kennington Smith's last episode, Iowa's portal options at receiver, NFL Draft

In his final Hawk Central radio hour on KXnO, the Register's Kennington Smith outlines his next move and reflects on his two years in Iowa with Register teammate Chad Leistikow.

The pair discusses the concerns and strengths out of Iowa's spring football practice and dissects some intriguing NCAA transfer-portal options at receiver.

The guys also preview this week's NFL Draft from an Iowa perspective, and Chad and Kennington offer final words for each other and the Hawkeye audience.

