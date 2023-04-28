Iowa football's Riley Moss selected by the Denver Broncos in third round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The story of Iowa football's defensive excellence over the last several seasons cannot be told without cornerback Riley Moss.

An Ankeny native, he initially signed as a grayshirt (walk-on) became a starter as a true freshman and later on, the 2021 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. He decided to return for a fifth season in 2022 to improve his draft stock, and on Friday night that decision was solidified when he became an NFL Draft pick.

Moss was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 83 overall pick in the third round. He joins teammates Lukas Van Ness (13th overall, Green Bay Packers), Jack Campbell (18th overall, Detroit Lions) and Sam LaPorta (34th overall, Lions) as the fourth Iowa player selected in the first three rounds.

He entered the season as a preseason All-American and lived up to the billing as an All-Big Ten first-team selection by coaches and a second-team selection by the media. Overall, he finished with career highs in tackles (47), pass deflections (11) and forced fumbles (2). While Iowa's cornerback position faced injuries throughout the season, Moss was the one constant playing in all 13 games.

Moss, known for his elite speed, was a ballhawk for Iowa's secondary with 11 career interceptions. His athleticism was on display at the NFL Scouting Combine when he finished with a relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.67 ranked No. 73 out of more than 2,200 draft-eligible cornerbacks evaluated from 1987 until the present.

He is aiming to break stereotypes and become the first white cornerback to be a regular NFL starter since Jason Sehorn in 2002. ESPN Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. gave Moss a second-round grade prior to the draft and sees position versatility at outside corner, slot corner and safety.