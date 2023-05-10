PODCAST: Implications of sports-gambling investigation; Kaleb Brown's potential at Iowa

Well, what a week it's already been in Hawkeye athletics with a sports-gambling investigation that identified 26 current student-athletes in five sports dominating headlines. To dig into that complicated topic, the Register's Chad Leistikow hosts conversations with Dargan Southard and Randy Peterson. How hefty will punishments be? Why is the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation involved?

Later, Ohio State beat writer Nathan Baird joins Chad to discuss the transfer of wide receiver Kaleb Brown to the Hawkeye program. Brown comes to Iowa with four years' eligibility and a lot of excitement.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.