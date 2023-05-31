Big Ten announces new Iowa football kickoff times for 2023; no Kinnick night game ... yet

Five of Iowa’s football games for the 2023 season, including the first four, now have firm kickoff times.

And as has become tradition, the annual Cy-Hawk game will once again be a mid-afternoon affair.

Four new kickoff times were announced Wednesday afternoon. The Hawkeyes will start and finish the regular season with 11 a.m. CT kickoffs – with the Sept. 2 opener against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium airing on Fox Sports 1 and the Nov. 24 finale at Nebraska airing in front of a national CBS audience.

Iowa’s Sept. 9 trip to Iowa State will start at 2:30 p.m. in front of a FOX national-network audience. That will mark a fifth straight meeting between the in-state rivals that begins between 2:30 and 4 p.m. The Cyclones snapped Iowa’s six-game series win streak with a 10-7 triumph in Kinnick. The Hawkeyes haven’t lost at Jack Trice Stadium since 2011.

Iowa’s non-conference season will end Sept. 16 with a 2:30 home matchup vs. Western Michigan on Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener Sept. 23 at Penn State was previously announced as a 7 p.m. CT kick, but that has now been changed to 6:30 p.m. That game will mark the Hawkeyes’ first regular-season appearance on CBS since a 1986 loss at Michigan.

Another kickoff time gained moderate clarity with Thursday’s unveiling. Iowa’s Homecoming matchup vs. Purdue on Oct. 7 will either begin at 2:30, 3 or 6:30 p.m. Per university spokesman Matt Weitzel, the primetime NBC Big Ten game that week will be either Iowa-Purdue or Michigan-Minnesota. That offers one possibility for a home night game at Kinnick, of which there are none yet scheduled in 2023. (Iowa-Michigan State on Sept. 30 could be an option, too.)

The remaining kick times for Iowa’s football schedule will likely be announced 12 days ahead of each game, with some six-day windows possible, per the Big Ten’s media-rights rules.

Iowa season-ticket sales have been strong. Soon, three-game “mini-plan” ticket packages go on sale to donors (June 5) and the general public (June 8). Single-game tickets go on sale for donors on July 17 and the general public on June 20.

Leistikow:The latest on Iowa football ticket sales for the 2023 season

Iowa's 2023 football schedule (all times CT)

Sept. 2: vs. Utah State, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Sept. 9: at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 16: vs. Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 23: at Penn State, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 30: vs. Michigan State, TBD

Oct. 7: vs. Purdue, 2:30, 3 or 6:30 p.m. (network TBD)

Oct. 14: at Wisconsin, TBD

Oct. 21: vs. Minnesota, TBD

Nov. 4: at Northwestern (Wrigley Field), TBD

Nov. 11: vs. Rutgers, TBD

Nov. 18: vs. Illinois, TBD

Nov. 24: at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (CBS)