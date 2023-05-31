PODCAST: Gary Barta's best/worst moments as Iowa's AD, Beth Goetz and Hawkeye baseball

Another special edition of the Hawk Central radio show is upon us, as the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow is joined by longtime Hawkeyes writer Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Chad and Scott primarily talk about the ups and downs of Gary Barta's 17 years as Iowa's athletics director and how strong of a candidate Beth Goetz will be in replacing him.

Yes, it's also "Hellerball" season and Iowa baseball is getting set to begin play in the NCAA regional. Before making the trip to Terre Haute, Indiana, Register reporter Dargan Southard joins the show to preview the action.

Miss the Caitlin Clark podcast? Catch it here.

For this week's Hawk Central radio show, listen below or by clicking here.