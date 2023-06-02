Mark Weisman was a star football player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. What's he doing now? Working for the Cubs

Mark Weisman was walking into the Principal Park dugout prior to the Iowa Cubs’ game Tuesday when he was unexpectedly stopped by a team intern that recognized him.

“Weisman for Heisman, baby,” the intern blurted out before fist-bumping Weisman.

The statement was a familiar slogan for Weisman while he ran through Big Ten opponents as a former walk-on turned star fullback for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2011 through the 2014 season. But it's something he rarely hears these days.

“It’s great people around here,” Weisman said. “I always appreciated all the support through thick and thin.”

Weisman, an Illinois native, intentionally tries to fly under the radar more these days. He’s no longer the star on the field but is still an important part of the process as the minor league strength and conditioning coordinator for the Chicago Cubs.

“The whole goal of this is to help people achieve their dreams and how they can do it from a strength and conditioning aspect of it, a health aspect of it, mindset, physical, mental—whatever it takes—anyway we can, anytime time for them, no matter what,” Weisman said. “That’s the goal.”

That wasn’t always the goal for Weisman, who once had his sights set on a professional football career. Weisman was well on his way to that after a storied career for the Hawkeyes that saw Weisman rush for 2,602 career yards and 32 touchdowns.

Weisman went undrafted out of college but landed a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. He could have possibly landed a spot on the team’s practice squad, but after suffering a concussion during a preseason game, Weisman had an enlightening moment.

“I love this game more than anything but the one thing I can never repair is my brain,” Weisman said. “So, I decided that was it.”

So, Weisman, a health and human physiology major in college, decided to look for work off the field. He got in contact with now former Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz who hired him as the team’s assistant strength coach from 2016-2020.

Weisman then spent one year as a performance coach at SPEAR Training Center in Illinois as a performance coach before heading to Southeast Missouri State as the director of performance. Then, he got a call from Steven Pollakov, Chicago’s minor league hitting coordinator.

Pollakov, a childhood friend of Weisman’s, told his buddy about how the Cubs had experienced some turnover in their strength and conditioning department. He figured Weisman would be a good fit. The Cubs agreed and brought Weisman on as the strength coach for the organization’s Single-A affiliate in Myrtle Beach.

“It was a one-year deal,” Weisman said. “So, I’m like, if I hate it, I’ll go do something else. But, I really liked it.”

Weisman did such a great job that the following season, he was promoted to Chicago’s minor league strength and conditioning coordinator. He’s based at the team’s facility in Arizona, but once the season starts he ventures out to the club’s different minor league affiliates, including Iowa. He uses the time to check in on each team’s strength coach and help them with whatever needs they may have.

“I love being around these guys,” Weisman said. “I miss it from last year. It’s not every day with the same guys. So, the more I can be around them, the better and I can get a feel for what they need and try to help them live out their dreams and become big leaguers.”

