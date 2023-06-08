Iowa football maintains trophy games, will face USC and UCLA in 2024

Although the Big Ten continues to evolve more than ever before with its new additions arriving next season, the rivalries most associated with Iowa football aren't going anywhere.

As part of the conference's Flex Protect Plus scheduling model for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the Hawkeyes will max out their three protected annual opponents with Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska. Those three trophy games will continue beyond 2025 as well. Additionally, the Hawkeyes will cycle through every other Big Ten team over the two-year span.

Although the new scheduling model ensures Iowa will continue playing for the Heartland Trophy, Floyd of Rosedale and the Heroes Trophy, it won't take long for the Hawkeyes to encounter their newest Big Ten foes. Both UCLA and USC are on Iowa's 2024 schedule, with the Bruins coming to Kinnick Stadium and the Hawkeyes visiting the L.A. Coliseum.

There are no divisions with the Flex Protect Plus model. Beginning in 2024, the top two teams in the overall standings will meet in the Big Ten title game. Below is Iowa's entire list of conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Iowa football's 2024 Big Ten opponents

Home games: Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin

Maryland, Nebraska, UCLA, Wisconsin Away games: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

Iowa football's 2025 Big Ten opponents

Home games: Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State

Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State Away games: Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Iowa rounds out its 2024 schedule with non-conference matchups against Illinois State, Iowa State and Troy. The Hawkeyes will face Florida Atlantic, Massachusetts and Iowa State in their 2025 nonconference slate.

