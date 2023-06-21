PODCAST: 1-on-1 with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker

Back from vacation, the Register's Chad Leistikow welcomes a super-special guest to this week's Hawk Central radio show: Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Over the course of two segments, Parker explains the systematic way that the Hawkeyes have annually built a top-10 national defense. For all hard-core Iowa football fans, this is a must-listen.

Chad also touches on the NBA Draft, Jack McCaffery, Iowa women's basketball and football transfers.

More Iowa football:Can Rusty Feth be the crucial ingredient for Iowa's offensive line?

For a direct link to the podcast, click here, or listen below.