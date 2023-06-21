IOWA FOOTBALL

PODCAST: 1-on-1 with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker

Chad Leistikow
Des Moines Register
Phil Parker sat down with the Register's Chad Leistikow on Wednesday morning at the Hansen Football Performance Center.

Back from vacation, the Register's Chad Leistikow welcomes a super-special guest to this week's Hawk Central radio show: Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

Over the course of two segments, Parker explains the systematic way that the Hawkeyes have annually built a top-10 national defense. For all hard-core Iowa football fans, this is a must-listen.

Chad also touches on the NBA Draft, Jack McCaffery, Iowa women's basketball and football transfers.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here, or listen below.