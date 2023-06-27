Leistikow: Meet Iowa's new linebacker duo of Jay Higgins and Virginia transfer Nick Jackson

IOWA CITY − Iowa returns a host of central figures from one of the best statistical defenses in college football of the last 10 years, offering optimism for the 2023 season ahead.

A defensive line whose second unit might be more talented than the starting group that brings back three starters figures to be more dominant, collectively, than a year ago.

A secondary that’s led by phenom Cooper DeJean and defensive-backs mastermind Phil Parker should be reliably terrific as always.

But what about linebacker?

That’s the biggest unknown.

The middle of Iowa’s defense will certainly look a lot different. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound missile known as first-round NFL Draft pick Jack Campbell is now a rookie for the Detroit Lions. A tenacious player in Seth Benson, a 34-game starter, is busy trying to make the Denver Broncos’ roster.

Campbell and Benson participated in Bible studies together and became best friends off the field. That bond helped them develop a camaraderie on the field to the point that they almost always knew what play the opponent was running.

The football byproduct of that relationship stood out to Jay Higgins, who has assumed a leadership role for the 2023 Hawkeyes. The fourth-year junior had to remain patient for his turn after Campbell opted to return for his senior season and captured the Butkus Award winner as college football’s top linebacker.

Higgins did get a chance to play as a rotational linebacker a year ago and logged 39 tackles; his role was elevated after Jestin Jacobs suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 at Rutgers. When playing, he especially realized how remarkable the communication between Campbell and Benson was. One or both could look at an offensive guard’s eyes or pick up a tell from the tight end and recognize where the next play was going. Campbell and Benson would discuss their observations between series and make necessary adjustments.

“That constant chatter before plays and after plays,” Higgins said, “I feel like that only happens when guys are on the same page.”

Naturally, Higgins would like to recreate that type of relationship in the middle of Iowa’s defense this season. But there’s a challenging catch: Iowa's other expected inside linebacker has been on campus only since June 3.

Virginia transfer Nick Jackson looks like a good one – a three-year starter and two-time captain for the Cavaliers and their reigning defensive MVP. Higgins has made it a priority to get to know the new guy.

Higgins said he and Jackson have become fast friends. He told an amusing story about their recent trip to Menards, where Jackson wanted to buy a $600 chair for their house. Higgins suggested that was a little too pricey; Jackson heeded the advice and decided to pass.

“He’s a good kid. He fits right in with us,” Higgins said. “I attribute (linebackers coach Seth) Wallace for bringing in a like-minded guy. We like to say in the linebacker room that we’re a bunch of mutts: under-recruited guys who work hard. I feel like Nick, he fits right in.

“He’s low-maintenance, cares deeply about football, is motivated. Has everything off the field taken care of. He’s just worried about making the defense better.”

Jackson averaged 10.4 tackles a game last fall for Virginia, ranking ninth nationally. He does not have Campbell's imposing size – measuring 237 pounds and generously listed at 6 feet tall. But Jackson came to Iowa with his final year of college eligibility on a mission to help the Hawkeyes and get to the NFL.

“I think I’m physical, smart and I just try to be around the ball every single play,” Jackson said. “I think if you’re a linebacker, you’ve got to be around the ball.”

Jackson had plenty of suitors, but Iowa’s tough-minded defense (which allowed an FBS-best 3.99 yards per play last season) and family atmosphere drew him to Iowa City. Jackson is an Atlanta native and attended the same high school as former Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson.

“This place is a special place. Tradition, legacy, it’s everything you want in a football program right here,” Jackson said. “When I met the coaches and staff and I got around the players, I thought it was a great opportunity for both parties. Coach Wallace and coach Parker, they can pour more into me and help me get to the next level, which is my aspiration. I can come in here and help us win.”

It seems most likely that Jackson will end up at middle linebacker and Higgins (6-2, 233) at weak-side, though both are already flipping back and forth in the team’s “skills and drills” portion of summer workouts. They are the front-runners to start in Iowa’s 4-2-5 defense, with sophomores Jaden Harrell (6-2, 237) and Karson Sharar (6-2, 235) and senior Kyler Fisher (5-11, 233) in the mix, as well, especially when the Hawkeyes go to a 4-3.

“Kyler Fisher, he’s probably averaging five hours (a day) in the film room right now,” Higgins said. “He’s working really hard. You can see the sense of urgency he’s got coming into this year.”

Expectations for Iowa’s new linebacker tandem should be reasonable. But if Iowa’s defensive line performs as expected, that will allow Higgins and Jackson unblocked opportunities to clean things up on the second level.

Recently, all the linebackers convened for a barbecue cookout. Starting in July, Higgins, Jackson, Fisher and defensive end Deontae Craig will share a house. That is by design, to help the bond-building process in the center of Iowa's stingy defense.

“I saw the friendship that Campbell and Benson had, and I want to create that with Nick,” Higgins said. “They were best friends off the field, so it only made sense how close they were on the field.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.