PODCAST: Interview with Iowa Swarm Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs, sports-gambling latest

With Iowa's recruiting efforts in football surging, the Register's Chad Leistikow welcomes Iowa Swarm Collective CEO Brad Heinrichs to the Hawk Central radio show. How much can Swarm be credited for Cade McNamara and Kaleb Brown? How did the Swarm beer and vodka deals come about? Have relationships improved with Iowa athletics since Gary Barta's announced retirement? Those questions and more are addressed.

Later, former Register reporter Kennington Smith rejoins Chad to talk about the NBA Draft that saw Kris Murray go No. 23 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Plus, we have sports-gambling and recruiting updates!

