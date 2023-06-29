Iowa football adds wide receiver KJ Parker to its 2024 recruiting class

Iowa football added a commitment from 3-star athlete KJ Parker after hosting him for a successful official visit this past weekend.

Parker planned to commit on July 1 but announced his decision early on Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete — the Hawkeyes have him at wide receiver — is the No. 23 player in Illinois, the No. 117 athlete in the country and a top-1,200 player nationwide. Parker is a 3-star recruit out of Immaculate Conception in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Iowa and Iowa State were the first two teams to offer Parker on December 20, 2021. Since then, he’s added offers from Cincinnati, Marshall, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, Western Michigan and Wisconsin.

During his junior season at Immaculate Conception, he averaged 77.3 receiving yards per game while helping his team to a 13-1 record. He recorded 37 receptions for 1,082 yards and 17 touchdowns.

On defense, Parker had 33 total tackles, including 30 solo takedowns and one sack. He added two interceptions for 41 yards and two fumble recoveries for 35 yards.

Parker is the 16th commit to Kirk Ferentz’s 2024 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 31 in the country prior to his commitment. He is the second wide receiver in the group, joining Central Lyon’s Reece Vander Zee, who committed to the Hawkeyes this week.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.