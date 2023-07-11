Leistikow: Why Kirk Ferentz's career survived program firestorm and Pat Fitzgerald's didn't

As of Tuesday morning, the Big Ten Conference's West Division football landscape consisted of 25th-year Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, seventh-year Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck (who is 0-7 all-time vs. Ferentz), third-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema (a former Ferentz assistant) and four programs starting over with new head coaches: Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin … and now Northwestern.

The Wildcats on Monday night fired Pat Fitzgerald after a firestorm of hazing and racial-bias allegations, a shocking and disturbing end to a 17-year reign at Northwestern, just two years after Fitzgerald was so highly regarded that he came within one media-poll vote (17-16) of Ohio State’s Ryan Day as the Big Ten’s best coach.

In their 17 games as head-coaching combatants, Fitzgerald prevailed nine times and Ferentz eight. The Wildcats' average margin of victory in those games was 6.7 points, indicative of the intensity and razor-thin margin for error in those Iowa-Northwestern battles.

As the years progressed, the coaching pair would become linked by their longevity and developmental approaches.

And now with Fitzgerald’s abrupt exit, Ferentz's lead as dean of Big Ten coaches has been extended. He has 15 years on 10th-year Penn State coach James Franklin, the Big Ten's next-closest in (continuous) current-school longevity.

Yet Ferentz very well could’ve met the same fate as Fitzgerald three summers ago, when an outcry about racial disparities within the Iowa program from dozens of Black former players put the program in a precarious place. But Ferentz’s career survived, and Fitzgerald’s didn’t.

How come?

A fair question, considering there were some strikingly similar claims from former Northwestern players in recent days.

While hazing was absolutely not a part of the 2020 Iowa fallout, racial-bias allegations at Northwestern emerged Monday, according to the Daily Northwestern student newspaper. One Black former Northwestern player, who finished his career in 2009, was quoted anonymously as saying Fitzgerald “would ask Black players and coaches to cut off longer hairstyles — including dreadlocks — so that they were more in line with what Fitzgerald called the ‘Wildcat Way.’”

That quote runs parallel to the “Iowa Way” sentiment described in the summer 2020 investigation by outside law firm Husch Blackwell. One Iowa coach told investigators that players told him the Iowa Way “means you act like a white person and cannot be yourself” — including with hairstyles, durags and earrings.

Many of the racial-bias claims at Iowa in 2020 centered around the actions of then-strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was quickly placed on administrative leave and subsequently ousted from the program in a $1.1 million separation agreement. The Husch Blackwell investigation also concluded that, “While many players shared criticisms about the program generally … most players commented positively about head coach Kirk Ferentz and his leadership of the program.”

In other words, the root cause of Iowa's problems were largely pinned on Doyle.

The Northwestern situation fell at the feet of Fitzgerald and his failure of leadership.

In one piece of reporting by The Daily Northwestern, older players would allegedly clap slowly over their heads − known as the “Shrek clap” − if a young player was going to be subject to “running,” which in short meant being subjected to hazing that involved (in the words of Northwestern president Michael Schill) “sexualized acts of a degrading nature.” The report said the player, whose November 2022 complaint sparked a six-month outside investigation, also saw Fitzgerald doing the “Shrek clap” at practice when a player would make a mistake. That player viewed that as Fitzgerald knowingly “encouraging” the hazing to continue, according to the Daily.

That is a huge distinction between the Iowa and Northwestern situations.

Some other factors in Fitzgerald’s firing were likely at play, too.

First, leadership at Northwestern had changed very recently. Schill took over as NU president only in September after seven years at Oregon, and Derrick Gragg had been in the athletics director seat only since the summer of 2021. In contrast, Ferentz in 2020 had the backing of then-university president Bruce Harreld and longtime athletics director Gary Barta (who will retire Aug. 1). Ferentz’s 14 years with Barta undoubtedly helped his cause then, while Northwestern decision-makers had far less history with Fitzgerald.

Second, the win-loss record cannot be brushed aside. Even though Fitzgerald amassed a 110-101 record in his 17 years at the Northwestern helm and won Big Ten West titles in 2018 and 2020, his teams had slumped to 4-20 over the past two seasons, including 2-16 in Big Ten play. If Fitzgerald’s teams were 20-4 over the past two seasons, there might have been more motivation within Northwestern’s leadership to try to fix the culture – as Ferentz was allowed to do in 2020 – and ride out the public-relations storm.

Ferentz maintained a lot of support inside and outside the Iowa football building in the summer of 2020; he was coming off a 10-3 season and a Holiday Bowl whipping of USC.

Keeping Ferentz has objectively been a success in Iowa City. The Iowa football culture by all accounts has become more inclusive, and the team has a 24-11 mark since the June 2020 program crossroads. And now it’s headed into the 2023 season with a revamped offense, led by Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, and elite defensive and special teams units.

Hopes are high and realistic that Ferentz, who turns 68 in a few weeks, can lead the Hawkeyes back to the Big Ten Championship Game.

That's not to say Iowa's program would be in worse shape had it let Ferentz go; and it has to be mentioned that the university in March paid $4.175 million to settle a 2½-year discrimination lawsuit brought by Black former players.

But the point is that Ferentz's career survived when it easily could've crumbled. He enters Iowa's Sept. 2 opener against Utah State with 186 wins at the school, fourth-most in Big Ten history and eight shy of Michigan's Bo Schembechler for third and 19 away from Ohio State's Woody Hayes in second.

It was long thought that Fitzgerald, still just 48, would be a Wildcat lifer and proudly lead Northwestern for perhaps decades to come and work his way up that iconic Big Ten coaching list.

But Fitzgerald's long and decorated tenure in Evanston took an abrupt turn. Heinous hazing allegations backed by 11 current or former players, according to what Schill wrote about the investigation results (which won't be released), brought down a College Football Hall of Famer and program legend.

“The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team,” Schill wrote Monday night. “The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening. Either way, the culture in Northwestern Football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in others."

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.