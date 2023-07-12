PODCAST: 20 good minutes with Seth Wallace and the Pat Fitzgerald fallout

Things don't seem to be slowing down even in early July, as there's plenty to discuss on this week's Hawk Central Hour.

Host Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register is first joined by Iowa football assistant coach Seth Wallace, who discusses his linebackers room and the potential of the 2023 defense.

Later, Hawkeye Report's Tom Kakert jumps aboard to discuss the firing of Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern and Iowa's latest recruiting haul.

