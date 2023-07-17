Podcast: Officially welcome new reporter Tyler Tachman to the Iowa Hawkeyes beat

We're happy to introduce new reporter Tyler Tachman, who will cover the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Tachman ventures to Iowa by way of Indianapolis and the Indy Star. He and Register columnist Chad Leistikow dive in to their first of many Hawkeyes podcasts.

For a direct link to Monday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Monday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.