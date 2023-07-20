Iowa football sells out four home games in 2023 just hours after single-game tickets went on sale

Single-game Iowa football tickets went on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Thursday and just over three hours later, Iowa announced four of its seven home games in 2023 were officially sold out.

Those sold-out contests are Western Michigan (Sept. 16), Michigan State (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 7) and Minnesota (Oct. 21).

Iowa’s season opener against Utah State on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium only has a limited number of tickets remaining, according to the athletic department.

More:Why 'old' guy Nico Ragaini can be a key piece in Iowa football’s new-look offense in 2023

Tickets for Iowa’s home games against Illinois and Rutgers are still available, as well.

Last season, all seven home games were sold out. In 2021, Iowa only had three sellouts. In 2019, there were two. In 2018, there were four.

It goes without saying that selling out games — and doing so rather quickly — is a positive reflection of Iowa’s program. But what makes this season’s sellouts all the more notable is the fact that it comes after last season’s frustration.

More:Iowa football's Noah Shannon to miss Big Ten Media Days due to NCAA gambling investigation

Despite the elite defense of 2022, Iowa’s offense held back what could’ve been a promising season. During last season’s opener at Kinnick, Iowa put up seven points without even scoring a touchdown in its win over South Dakota State. The following game, again a home game for the Hawkeyes, Iowa lost 10-7 to in-state rival Iowa State.

Even after turning their season around, there was more disappointment in Kinnick. In the last game of the regular season, all Iowa needed to do was be Nebraska to return to the Big Ten Championship Game. But the Hawkeyes crumbled, losing the game and missing out on a return to Indianapolis.

So the fact that people are flocking more tickets on the heels of 2022 shows how much fans love Iowa football.

More:Q&A: Reece Vander Zee breaks down Iowa football commitment, Central Lyon's success

It also validates expectations for this season. Iowa lost some key pieces on both sides of the ball, including tight end Sam LaPorta, linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson and defensive back Riley Moss. But work in the offseason has proven to quell some of that discouragement from last season’s missed opportunity.

There is hope that Iowa’s defense can replace lost production and that the offense can be improved. The Hawkeyes have brought in Michigan QB transfer Cade McNamara, along with Ohio State WR transfer Kaleb Brown and Charleston Southern WR transfer Seth Anderson. That combined with the return of running back Kaleb Johnson, tight end Luke Lachey and WR Nico Ragaini.