Why 'old' guy Nico Ragaini can be a key piece in Iowa football’s new-look offense in 2023

Let’s talk about Nico Ragaini’s tan. Because, believe it or not, it can actually serve as symbolism for where he is in his Iowa football career.

Ragaini moved to an apartment complex in Coralville, which has a pool. That explains his tan.

“I get my workout in, I go sit by the pool, eat my fruit salad,” Ragaini explains. “I love to talk about my pool. I’m pretty excited about it.”

But the location of his residence is the reason this anecdote is told. From his perspective, Coralville is where the old college students go.

“When you’re too old for Iowa City, you got to move out of Iowa City, you got to move to Coralville,” Ragaini says. “Like that’s what the sixth-year guys got to do. So that’s currently what I did.”

More:Leistikow: What brought Kaleb Brown from Ohio State to Iowa, and his plans to become a star

Ragaini exists at a unique intersection of the college football world. He is 24 years old. Old in college football years. Young in regular years. The upcoming season will be Ragaini’s sixth in the Iowa football program. But he serves an important role in Iowa’s potential success not just because of his ability as a playmaker, but because he can help sew together the new faces on offense.

Building that chemistry has already started. Ragaini was among the pass catchers to join QB Cade McNamara, a transfer from Michigan, to work out in California this offseason. But even then, there was a reminder of Ragaini’s age when they found out former NFL wide receiver T. J. Houshmandzadeh was going to train them.

“Let’s say they say Odell Beckham (Jr.) is coming to work us out, they’d be like ‘oh my God, oh my God.’ Right?” Ragaini says. “So I figured these guys were gonna have a little excitement here. So then I’m asking the guys, I’m like, ‘Do you guys know who T. J. Houshmandzadeh is?’ They didn’t even know who he was. So then I was like, I really must be a little bit older than these guys.”

Ragaini's been through ups and downs with the Hawkeyes — from being the team’s leader in receptions in 2019 and catching the game-winning touchdown against Penn State in 2021 to missing the beginning of last season due to a foot injury. Because of the extra season of eligibility granted due to COVID-19, Ragaini had the opportunity to return to Iowa in 2023.

“It was actually a pretty easy decision, considering my two options were both great options,” Ragaini said in March. “I mean, trying to live out my dream of playing NFL football was option one. Or coming back to play college football in the place where I truly believe is like a second home to me was option two. So whatever I chose, I would’ve felt pretty confident in. I would’ve loved either path. And so I’m super happy to be back here.”

Ragaini missed some time during spring football after injuring the same foot that had previously held him back. But on Tuesday, Ragaini said he's "back" and "feeling pretty good."

More:Iowa football picks up commitment from 3-star edge Chima Chineke

If Ragaini can stay healthy, he could be a contributor this season for multiple reasons. Not only has he totaled more than 1,300 receiving yards in his Iowa career, but his leadership can prove to be valuable in Iowa’s new-look offense.

Iowa lost several pieces from last year's offense and made an effort to find pieces to provide desperately needed firepower on that side of the ball. Iowa brought in transfer receivers Kaleb Brown (Ohio State) and Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern), along with McNamara and tight end Erick All from Michigan.

With all the moving parts, Ragaini’s familiarity with the program can make a difference when it comes to establishing the culture.

“One thing I remember from when I was like a true freshman here was how we would talk about not just like surviving every single workout, but like attacking it and trying to get better each and every one,” Ragaini said in March. “So you could take that into everything that you do every single day."

Carried by a dominant defense last season, Iowa’s poor play on offense was a big part of why it didn’t return to the Big Ten championship. Offensive uncertainty still looms ahead of the 2023 campaign and could determine the ceiling of this Hawkeye team. Time will tell whether the hope of an improved offense is realistic or just a mirage.

Ragaini has the ability to push it in the right direction.

More:Meet Tyler Tachman, the Register's new Iowa Hawkeyes beat reporter

“I think a goal that has been instilled here ever since I’ve been here is we want to win the Big Ten West," Ragaini said in March. "But we know that that starts every single day, starting now. So just continuing to get better every single day and winning each game one game at a time. And next year if I’m looking back and we’re Big Ten West…”

Ragaini pauses to correct himself.

“Big Ten champions, I’ll be pretty happy with that. Not just West.”

Tyler Tachman is the Iowa Hawkeyes beat writer for the Des Moines Register. Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact him via email at ttachman@gannett.com.