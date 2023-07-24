Podcast: What are the top Iowa football storylines to look for at Big Ten media days?

Iowa football takes the stage Wednesday at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, and the Register will have plenty of coverage throughout the day and week. To get you ready, Hawk Central's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman preview the Hawkeyes' most noteworthy storylines, including discussion on the Hawkeyes' offense, gambling investigation and more.

For a direct link to Monday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream replay of Monday's podcast, click here (YouTube).

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.