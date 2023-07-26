Kirk Ferentz: 'Not a large number' of Iowa football players in sports gambling investigation

INDIANAPOLIS − Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday there is “not a large number” of Hawkeye football players involved in the NCAA’s investigation into sports gambling.

"Long story short, we don't really know what the outcome is going to be,” Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days. “I don't think anyone condones gambling, especially on the college game. That being said, I've learned a lot the past two months just about gambling.”

Ferentz added: “I think your No. 1 concern, is anybody gambling on your (own) team? … I have no knowledge of anything like that."

Defensive lineman Noah Shannon was the first Iowa football player to be publicly named in the sports-gambling investigation that flagged 26 student-athletes at Iowa and approximately 15 at Iowa State.

“We live in a real different world right now,” Ferentz said. “I think what the NFL has done with their rules makes a lot of sense. I'm hopeful this is an opportunity for the NCAA maybe to reconsider two things − what punishments might be that are fair and relevant to the world we're living in right now. And then probably the bigger thing, there's an opportunity right now for a lot better education process, if you will."

Ferentz said that "nobody has been pulled from the program at all," meaning anyone involved in the investigation is expected to be able to participate in fall camp. Ferentz is hopeful the situation will be resolved in early August or late August at the latest. Iowa's season opener against Utah State is on Sept. 2.

Shannon was initially expected to be among Iowa’s representatives at Big Ten Media Days. But on July 19, Shannon’s involvement in the NCAA investigation into sports gambling was made public. Linebacker Jay Higgins served as Shannon’s replacement at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Days is a tremendous honor and privilege,” Shannon said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances, I told Coach Ferentz it would (be) best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team.”

Shannon has been a major contributor to Iowa's dominant defense, starting 27 games across the last two seasons. He tallied 44 total tackles last season.

“Noah Shannon’s one of our top, top guys. He’s just a tremendous young man, tremendous person," Ferentz said. "He may or may not have violated an NCAA rule. Time will tell. He has not broken any laws or rules. So he’s first class. I get to see that side of him and see how that’s affected him. He feels badly, that he’s even involved in this.”

According to NCAA guidelines, which are in effect for violations reported on or after May 2, 2023, Hawkeye players' college eligibility would be in jeopardy if they bet on Iowa games (in any sport). Players could lose half a season if they bet on any college football contests. For other wagering activity, they would face a loss of 30% of the season if they wagered more than $800, 20% of the season if they wagered between $501 and $800, 10% of the season for $201 to $500, and gambling education (no games missed) for $200 or less.

"When I was a kid, it was cigarette commercials," Ferentz said. "Now it's gambling commercials. So I think we just really need to reshape our thinking about what's fair. And then also use this as a real educational opportunity to just make sure players understand that there might be some downside to this, too."

