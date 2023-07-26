Leistikow's Big Ten Media Days thoughts: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz bullish on offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS − During his various interview spots at the Big Ten Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium, Kirk Ferentz was repeatedly asked about his offense. This obviously should have come as no surprise, considering his Iowa football program and son Brian’s offense were coming off a historically bad season on that side of the football.

He brushed aside one question about the contract amendment that stipulates the Hawkeyes must win seven times and average 25 points a game or his son will no longer be employed in the role of Iowa offensive coordinator.

“If we’re playing the way we need to play,” Ferentz said simply, “it’s not going to be an issue.”

And time and time again, Ferentz’s words returned to what he saw as the No. 1 issue that weighed down last year’s team. Sure, injuries at wide receiver and subpar quarterback play were factors. But he zeroed in Wednesday on the root cause and offered optimism that the problem soon will be fixed.

“A big part of our issue has been up front,” said Ferentz, a longtime offensive line coach at Iowa and in the NFL – so you know this problem must gnaw at him that much more. “We just haven’t been at the level we’d like to be.”

Old news, right? But the reason this became the No. 1 takeaway of the day from an Iowa perspective is because Ferentz offered this notable quote that merited plenty of follow-ups later: “Probably the most significant change on our team will be the maturity of our offensive line.”

Come again? That sounded promising, not the type of guarded comments usually coming from the Hawkeyes' 25th-year head coach.

Asked later to clarify the comments, Ferentz said he wasn’t talking about the veteran presence brought by the arrivals of fifth-year senior transfers Rusty Feth from Miami of Ohio and Daijon Parker of Division II Saginaw Valley State. He was talking about the growth of the returning Hawkeyes who now have more experience, more maturity.

Center Logan Jones had some awkward snaps and missed plenty of assignments a year ago. Connor Colby struggled at right tackle and got better when moved inside to guard, but it was still a learning experience. Ferentz was thinking about those two recently and reminded himself that both players were playing way ahead of the schedule Iowa likes to keep for its offensive linemen. Jones had never played center before and was transitioning from defensive line; Colby was still just a true sophomore despite being a second-year starter.

“Logan probably should get a medal for the way he played last year,” Ferentz said. “Moving him (to offense) in March and then starting every game. And he played pretty well last year. And this guy, everything he does (in practice) is at such a high level. So to think he’s not going to be better this year and next year … seriously?

“And I’d say the same thing about Connor. I think he’ll be at a different level. Just physically, certainly (in) maturity. He’ll understand coaching a little bit better. It’s asking an awful lot for a first- or second-year guy to go out there and play well at that position especially. We’ve had guys do it. But I’d suggest (2020 first-round NFL Draft pick) Tristan Wirfs was a lot better in Year 3 than in (Years) 1 and 2.

“I feel good about the whole group that way.”

Ferentz’s experience as a line coach tells him that guys are a lot better in Year 3 in college and even more game-ready in Years 4 and 5. That is one reason he thinks fourth-year junior left tackle Mason Richman, entering his third year as a starter, “will play at a much higher level, too," despite coming off a knee injury.

"I don’t want to say he’s just been surviving, but there’s a difference between doing your job and doing your job well and having some control," Ferentz said. "I just think we’re closer to that point. We’re not there yet by any stretch. We need a good month.”

There have been many figurative arrows thrown the way of third-year offensive line coach George Barnett, that maybe he hasn’t been up to the job. Ferentz takes issue with that, saying he knows what it takes to be a good offensive line coach. And Barnett meets his high standards.

“George Barnett’s an awesome coach. I don’t know if he gets beat up on social media or not. … He’s an unbelievable line coach,” Ferentz said. “I think we have the right people in place, and I think we’ll have the right competition. So, we’ve got to stay healthy and we have to improve. I’m excited about it.”

Obviously, if Iowa has a good offensive line … maybe even a really good one … what a difference that would make in protecting Cade McNamara and giving dynamic running back Kaleb Johnson and friends some more lanes to run through and giving his new receivers time to get open. No wonder Ferentz is excited.

But remember, it was just a year ago in this very stadium that Ferentz was upbeat and borderline bullish about this Iowa offense. He saw makeable plays on film from the 2021 season and thought the team would correct those in 2022.

“I’m really optimistic. I saw the growth that we made last year,” Ferentz said one year ago.

That obviously didn’t play out.

But when Ferentz is bullish on offensive-line play, it’s probably worth marking it down. We'll follow the progress meticulously this fall. It's imperative to Iowa's football fortunes.

“We could step on 10 land mines in the next two weeks,” Ferentz said, “but I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think we’ll be a little bit better in that way. That makes things (on offense) easier to do.”

Experienced tight ends should help, too

Easily two of Iowa’s best offensive players are fourth-year junior Luke Lachey, who Ferentz said is one of the best tight ends in the country, and Michigan transfer Erick All. Iowa will likely use two-tight end sets regularly if that pair is healthy.

“That’s kind of offensive football, you’ve got to have ‘X’ amount of guys that make it tough to defend,” Ferentz said. “Certainly with Luke and Erick, people are going to have to be aware of when they’re on the field.”

Ferentz continued by later saying that the development of third-stringer Addison Ostrenga, just a true sophomore, and redshirt senior transfer Steve Stilianos have vastly improved and would be capable fill-ins if Lachey or All had to take some plays off. Plus, Iowa has a promising fifth-stringer in walk-on Johnny Pascuzzi. Yeah, even without No. 34 overall NFL Draft pick Sam LaPorta, the Hawkeyes’ tight-ends room is loaded.

“There are so many guys in that room that can really go out and play on a Saturday, and they’re all just ready to go,” Lachey said.

Lachey’s father, Jim, attended Wednesday's session. He’s a former NFL offensive lineman and a broadcaster for Ohio State. There’s a strong sense that Luke’s blocking is starting to resemble his father’s. That would help the offensive line look better, too.

Look out: Cooper DeJean is better than last year

That’s straight from the junior cornerback himself. He’s excited that his press-man coverage is better than it was a year ago, as is his footwork. And he sheepishly told reporters his speed has improved as well.

DeJean was voted the preseason defensive player of the year in the Big Ten in the Cleveland.com preseason media poll. That was the honor Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell earned a year ago … then won the postseason award, too.

“Someone mentioned that to me earlier,” he said with a laugh. “It was a cool honor to have, obviously. It is the preseason, though. Everybody’s 0-and-0. Nobody’s played a game yet, so it doesn’t mean a whole lot I guess.

"I just want to focus on putting my best foot forward on the field and proving I’m worthy of that on Saturdays.”

Safe to say, just like Campbell didn't sneak up on anybody last season, neither will DeJean.

Sports gambling was a primary topic surrounding Iowa

But Ferentz continued to make the point that he believes that there are student-athletes betting on sports in all 49 states that have college football (Alaska being the outlier).

“I promise you, the guys in our investigation and the other school (Iowa State) aren’t the only ones that could be in an investigation,” he said.

The sports-gambling investigation that flagged 26 Hawkeyes and 15 Cyclones in May has created some change in the NCAA, the big one being a tamer reinstatement process for those who wagered on sports as long as they didn’t bet on their own school or sport. But Iowa continues to wait on potential reinstatement for those affected. From what Ferentz knows, none of his players bet on or against Iowa, so with that knowledge it seems unlikely that any involved Hawkeye should miss more than three or four games (30% of the season). And they might miss no time. He hopes it'll be resolved by early August.

Regarding the case of Noah Shannon, the defensive tackle who pulled himself out of Big Ten Media Days because he remains under NCAA investigation, Ferentz sees the personal side more than the rule-breaking side. His voice even cracked a little bit when talking about Shannon.

“Noah’s one of our best guys. And this poor guy was really feeling badly last week, like really badly," Ferentz said. "He feels like he’s let his team down. My wife’s mad because there’s no criminal offense here. He’s 22, 23 years old. He hasn’t hurt anybody, he hasn’t done anything wrong. So to see him feeling the way he’s feeling made all of us feel badly.

“If he gambled, he gambled. But it’s been an education for me. … I’m very hopeful the NCAA is going to take this opportunity to re-examine their approach going forward.”

Iowa’s October could be documented on NBC

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy tweeted on Wednesday the unofficial lineup for NBC in its first year as part of the new Big Ten TV deal, and the Hawkeyes look like they’ll be featured in back-to-back-to-back weeks.

Iowa’s Oct. 7 game vs. Purdue is unofficially a night game, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Oct. 14 game at Wisconsin, which pits the top two predicted finishers in the Big Ten West, and Oct. 21 at home vs. Minnesota are both unofficially slated for 2:30 p.m. CT. NBC will broadcast all three games, according to McMurphy.

Noah Eagle will be NBC's play-by-play voice for Big Ten games and work alongside Todd Blackledge. Eagle's first-ever trip to Kinnick Stadium was last year's 7-3 Iowa win against South Dakota State, in which Iowa became a national story by scoring two second-half safeties to win.

"There's a good chance you'll never see another 7-3 score with two safeties again, but honestly, I loved it," Eagle said. "The thing that stood out was that even with it being one of the ugliest rock fights you'll ever see, the fans were so into it. The place was full. And the passion, the Kinnick wave, it all just stuck with me for the rest of the season."

Considering Iowa is also slated to appear on CBS on Sept. 23 at Penn State, the Hawkeyes are going to be on network television at least four times over the course of a month. A time for the Sept. 30 home game against Michigan State has not been set.

That five-game opening stretch of Big Ten play will certainly be a gauntlet and leads up to Iowa’s scheduled off weekend. The Hawkeyes and three other teams (Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers) have the latest bye weeks of the season, after they play eight full games. Where will Iowa stand at that point?

An NBC audience will have a front-row view to find out.

