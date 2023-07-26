Iowa football's Cooper DeJean named to Big Ten preseason honors list

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was named to the Big Ten preseason honors list, it was announced Wednesday.

DeJean is coming off a phenomenal 2022 season, picking off five passes, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and second-team by the coaches in 2022. He is expected to be a major part of Iowa's defense in 2023.

On Tuesday, DeJean was selected as preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in the Cleveland.com preseason media poll. The Hawkeyes were picked to finish second in the Big Ten West.

DeJean is representing Iowa this week at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis along with coach Kirk Ferentz and players Jay Higgins and Luke Lachey.