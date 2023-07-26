PODCAST: Big Ten Media Days, 1-on-1 with Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman report live from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on the sports-gambling latest, Kirk Ferentz's offensive-line comments and the three players in attendance: Luke Lachey, Jay Higgins and Cooper DeJean.

In the second half of the show, Chad is joined by Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who offers great perspective into the frustrations of last season and what's ahead in 2023.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.