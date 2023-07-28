Podcast: Recapping what stood out from Iowa football at Big Ten media days
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
The Hawkeyes were a talkative bunch this week in Indianapolis. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz dove into the sports-gambling investigation affecting his program, the current state of NIL and the transfer portal, plus much more. And we heard plenty from Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins and Luke Lachey. The Register's Tyler Tachman and Chad Leistikow dive into what stood out the most from Big Ten media days.
For a direct link to the podcast, click here.
To watch the livestream replay of the podcast on YouTube, click here.
Hawk Central's Big Ten media days coverage
- In his fourth season, Iowa football’s Jay Higgins has a chance to break out on defense
- Iowa football missed a big opportunity in 2022. It can’t let it happen again in 2023.
- Kirk Ferentz: 'Not a large number' of Iowa football players in sports gambling investigation
- Leistikow: Why Iowa football's Kirk Ferentz left Big Ten Media Days feeling upbeat
- Leistikow: Taking stock of big program overhauls at Wisconsin, Nebraska
- Leistikow's Big Ten Media Days thoughts: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz bullish on offensive line
- Iowa football releases first depth chart for fall 2023: 5 things you need to know
- Everything Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said on television during Big Ten media days
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.