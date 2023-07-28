Podcast: Recapping what stood out from Iowa football at Big Ten media days

The Hawkeyes were a talkative bunch this week in Indianapolis. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz dove into the sports-gambling investigation affecting his program, the current state of NIL and the transfer portal, plus much more. And we heard plenty from Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins and Luke Lachey. The Register's Tyler Tachman and Chad Leistikow dive into what stood out the most from Big Ten media days.

