Leistikow: Why Iowa football's Kirk Ferentz left Big Ten Media Days feeling upbeat

INDIANAPOLIS − The 2023 Big Ten Media Days are in the books. As usual, optimism is flying around everywhere. No coach or player comes into Lucas Oil Stadium and shares, “Ya know, we really aren’t going to be very good this year. Our players are really going to struggle.”

With 14 teams represented plus new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti plus new TV partners NBC and CBS in the house, there was no shortage of story lines.

I wrote Wednesday about top takeaways from coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes (including on the offensive line and gambling), then on Thursday shed some light on the program overhauls at Iowa rivals Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Can the offensive line be much better? Kirk Ferentz think so.

But with hours and hours of tape to sift through, plenty drifts into the background amid the racehorse pace on the Indianapolis turf. When I listened again to some of my interviews, I came across more notable stuff that stood out.

Iowa players report to fall camp Tuesday, with practice No. 1 at 10 a.m. Wednesday. So, consider this the final report of the offseason. Things are about to get real.

Is Iowa football concealing significant change on offense?

In late April, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz doused some spring player optimism about changes to the offense by saying, “I don’t know that there’s any notable changes. If that’s what the players think, that’s super.”

He later added, ““We’re going to do the same things we do. But we’re going to do them better.”

But the lone offensive player Iowa brought to Indianapolis, tight end Luke Lachey, continued to indicate that there is a different feel going on with the McNamara-led offense.

“Brian Ferentz has made a lot of good changes in the offense, and I’ve seen a lot of things I really like,” Lachey said Wednesday. “Going out there, you can tell. I’m talking to Nico Ragaini, who has been in the program for six years now. We talk and we’re just like, ‘Dang, this is really good.’ He sees that, and it’s a really cool thing.”

Iowa kept things vanilla in the April spring scrimmage; we’ll get one more peek at the Hawkeyes before the season opener, at Kids Day at Kinnick on Aug. 12 (gates open at 11 a.m., with an open practice starting at noon). If Iowa is keeping changes hidden, that’s probably a good thing. Comments from Lachey and receiver Diante Vines only add to the intrigue of the Sept. 2 opener vs. Utah State.

Depth-chart clarity from Kirk Ferentz

Ferentz offered some insight on Iowa’s preseason depth chart, which was released Wednesday. He discussed some of the decisions and the names on the list.

First things first, it was a really good sign that Ferentz couldn’t think of anybody new impacted by injury heading into fall camp. After two straight springs of bucket-loads of sidelined players due to injuries, the Hawkeyes seem to be as healthy as they’ve been in a long time entering August.

“Nothing in the two-deep,” Ferentz said. “Guys are coming back.”

That would be a testament to the idea that keeping players out in April helped get them ready for September. Those absences plus nine incoming transfers made the depth chart a little more difficult to decipher.

Asked why two-year starter Connor Colby was listed as a backup left guard to fifth-year senior Nick DeJong, Ferentz replied, “Right now, don’t even worry about it. I’ve been saying it’s probably eight, nine guys (on the offensive line) competing for a starting job, maybe more. Who knows? We’ll see. That’s part of camp. We’re going to figure all that out.”

5 things you need to know

Another second-teamer who raised eyebrows was Virginia transfer Nick Jackson, a two-time captain for his former team and an all-Atlantic Coast Conference performer. He was listed behind Higgins at middle linebacker, with fifth-year senior Kyler Fisher the top weak-side linebacker. That is more of an indication that Higgins, Jackson and Fisher are the team’s top three, as linebackers coach Seth Wallace indicated earlier this month on the Hawk Central radio show.

“We know we’ve got Nick,” Ferentz said. “It’s not 100% sure, but I’d be pretty confident he’s going to be starting for us this year.”

Regarding five receivers being on the depth chart and none of them being Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown or Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson, Ferentz again referred to their lack of on-field time. Brown arrived in June; Anderson was withheld in the spring with a hamstring injury but recently declared himself 100%.

“I think we know what we have in Nico, obviously. And I think Diante’s done a really nice job. He’s just got to stay on the field. Hopefully, all his bad (injury) luck’s done,” Ferentz said. “I’m just curious to see how the rest of that stuff comes out here. … I certainly would expect Kaleb to be in that mix. I wouldn’t be surprised if Seth is, but it’s got to happen organically."

Kirk Ferentz's thoughts on the Northwestern hazing scandal

One of the week’s top stories was the hazing scandal that cost 17-year Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald his job and put 12-day interim head coach David Braun on the dais to be the first Wildcats representative to answer to the troubling allegations. Braun did a fine job in an uncomfortable situation, but athletics director Derrick Gragg offered almost nothing in an 18-minute interview with Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine, and national media have blasted Northwestern for its continued lack of transparency.

Ferentz was brought into the conversation Wednesday. He was asked by a reporter about how his program responded to the 2020 racial-bias claims from dozens of Black former players and the subsequent investigation by the Husch Blackwell law firm.

A 2½-year lawsuit against Iowa was settled in early March with a payout of $4.175 million to 12 former players and their attorneys.

I’ll leave Ferentz’s comments here for your interpretation.

“Competing against them for 17 years, nothing but respect for Pat and the program,” he said. “The other thing I would share with you, it’s important right now that people let things play out. That’d be my personal commentary. There’s a difference between allegations sometimes and facts. … There’s a big difference between what’s said publicly than what’s actually true.”

A quarterback 'trade,' eight years in the making

My in-progress Big Ten predictions will come out in the coming week. I think it’ll be a heck of a battle atop the Big Ten East between Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. And my mind is unchanged that Iowa and Wisconsin are the top two teams in the West.

What a story it would be if in the last year of divisional play (before a growing 16-team league goes division-less in 2024) that Iowa, led by McNamara, would face his former school, Michigan, in the Dec. 2 league championship game.

On that note, Ferentz made a pretty interesting remark Wednesday when the topic of transferring within the conference came up. Ferentz pointed out that Michigan scooped up Iowa quarterback Jake Rudock as a graduate transfer following the 2014 season.

“I think they won 10 games with (Rudock). And he was our second-best guy,” Ferentz said. “So, it’s funny how it goes sometimes. I guess it was a fair trade back. I’m into fairness, so that’s a good thing.”

The parallels are pretty striking. McNamara started over parts of two years for the Wolverines before getting leap-frogged by a younger, more promising prospect in J.J. McCarthy.

Rudock, who like McNamara was a first-class guy, posted a 14-10 mark as a two-year starter at Iowa. Rudock would serve coach Jim Harbaugh well in Year 1 at Michigan, and the Wolverines went 10-3 while the C.J. Beathard-led Hawkeyes put together a 12-0 regular season. In other words, a person could joke that Iowa traded Rudock to Michigan eight years ago – and McNamara was the long-awaited player to be named later.

