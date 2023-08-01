Jim Harbaugh, Michigan players praise Iowa QB Cade McNamara: ‘Great leader, great human being’

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was gushing while speaking at Big Ten Media Days last week.

He spoke highly about the quarterback who helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2021. He praised a former Michigan player who now plays for another Big Ten program. He recalls fond memories with a player who could ultimately stand between Michigan and a Big Ten three-peat in 2023.

The interesting part?

It is all the same person.

“Love Cade,” Harbaugh said last week.

The 2023 Big Ten Football Media Days were a reminder of the odd circumstances surrounding Cade McNamara’s transfer to Iowa. The quarterback was an integral part of Michigan’s run to the Big Ten championship in 2021, a game in which the Wolverines beat … the Iowa Hawkeyes.

And now? McNamara is behind center for Iowa and will try to lead the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game and dethrone his former program.

“In December ‘21,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz admitted last week, “I had no idea he’d be joining us a year later.”

But when trying to understand what type of addition McNamara can be for Iowa, it’s worth asking those who have been around him in the past. Talking with those representing Michigan at Big Ten Media Days, it became clear how much they still respect McNamara. On top of that, even though McNamara is no longer part of the Michigan program, the ripple effects of his presence are still being felt.

“Cade is a great leader, great human being and he’s a general at that quarterback position,” said Michigan running back Blake Corum. “He’s going to lead Iowa. They’re going to win some games … I expect some big things from Cade.”

McNamara the golf coach, comeback orchestrator

Defensive back Mike Sainristil has accomplished a lot in his Michigan career, including appearances in two College Football Playoff semifinal games. But he might not have been a Wolverine if it weren’t for McNamara.

In high school, Sainristil was committed to Virginia Tech when he got a text message from McNamara.

“He texted me and was like, ‘If you come to Michigan we’ll win a Big Ten championship together,’” Sainristil recalls.

“I’m like, ‘What is this guy talking about?’”

But Sainristil ended up following that path. He de-committed from Virginia Tech and pledged to Michigan, where he joined McNamara as a part of the Wolverines’ 2019 recruiting class.

In 2021, McNamara’s vow to Sainristil came to fruition. McNamara started all 14 games on a Michigan team that went 12-2, including a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, throwing for more than 2,500 yards on the season. Michigan’s 12th win of that season came in a 42-3 Big Ten Championship Game victory over Iowa, where McNamara threw for 169 yards and one touchdown.

“I decided to believe him,” Sainristil said of that conference title promise from McNamara, “and he stood on that.”

Sainristil, who figures to be an important piece for Michigan in 2023, also said: “Cade’s a guy you can lean on, Cade’s a guy that rubs off on you. Honestly, the leader I am definitely comes from Cade. Like, I was around Cade a lot. I definitely picked up on some of his traits."

When trying to describe McNamara’s combination of competitive edge and leadership, Sainristil talked about golf. McNamara taught Sainristil how to play.

“And he’s trash-talking me, I have no clue how to play golf," Sainristil said. "But he’s teaching me while trash-talking me. So I’m like 'All right, I’m gonna get good one day and then we can really do this for real.'”

Despite that conference title run in 2021, McNamara was in a position battle with J.J. McCarthy heading into 2022. McCarthy ultimately got the full-time starting job and had a phenomenal season, helping Michigan win another Big Ten title.

Behind McCarthy’s success was the example that McNamara had set.

“I love the way they competed,” Harbaugh said. “It was never combative. J.J. saw everything in the way Cade would compete and grind. … Certainly J.J. was in the same quarterback room and saw all those same attributes. It was tremendous.”

Harbaugh’s most memorable time with McNamara was in 2020. Michigan was down 17-0 at Rutgers in the first half when McNamara took over at quarterback for Joe Milton. Harbaugh remembers McNamara taking a big hit before halftime. But it didn’t stop him from finishing the game with 260 passing yards and five total touchdowns while leading Michigan to an unlikely comeback win.

“It was just like the spark, throwing the ball with no conscience and just playing free,” Harbaugh remembers. “And from that moment on that was the player he was. I remember he got a big hit right before halftime, too. And then just gravel in his gut went out there.”

New beginnings at Iowa

Whether Iowa can improve on last season’s dreadful offense shouldn’t be placed solely on the shoulders of McNamara. There are multiple facets to that hope: improved offensive line play, the return of Kaleb Johnson, Luke Lachey and Nico Ragaini, along with the addition of transfer receivers Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson. But a considerable amount of the expectations fall on McNamara.

“As excited as I was back in December, I’m more excited now just because he’s been with us,” Ferentz said. “I’ve seen the impact he’s already had. He’s a strong leader, a positive leader, a vocal leader. He’s got a lot of courage. But he comes with a resume. He’s really respected and he’s been a great addition.”

Ferentz’s sentiment mirrors that of the people in Michigan. It’s fitting that, as Sainristil and other Wolverines talked about McNamara last week, they were at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, the host venue of the Big Ten Championship Game.

“Cade — he’s a brother to me,” Sainristil said. “I always wish him the best of luck wherever he is and I hope he has a great season. And hopefully, we can see each other right here in this stadium.”