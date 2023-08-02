Leistikow: The latest fallout in the sports-gambling investigation at Iowa and what's next

Three months after the sports-gambling investigation surrounding Iowa and Iowa State athletics first splashed into headlines, more concrete developments with names attached are unfolding.

The big bombshells landed from Iowa State’s camp on Tuesday afternoon, when criminal charges landing on Cyclones returning starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who allegedly bet on one of his own games and 26 Iowa State sporting events. While Dekkers is denying the charges through his attorneys, he is facing the permanent loss of NCAA eligibility. Two other current Cyclone athletes, including Big 12 champion wrestler Paniro Johnson, and one former football player also are accused by authorities of betting on Iowa State games.

Then on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, names began to emerge from the Hawkeye side of things. Iowa walk-on kicker Aaron Blom was alleged to have placed an “under” wager on the 2021 Cy-Hawk football game while underage. Former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis also racked up nearly $35,000 in sports wagers, including on NCAA basketball and at least one Iowa sporting event. Former Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen was accused of making 559 underage wagers totaling more than $2,400 on an account under his mother’s name, Jill Mingles.

All three Hawkeyes and all four Cyclones were charged with “tampering with records” in the ongoing investigation by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s Special Enforcement Operations Bureau.

As pointed out by the DCI and worth reiterating here: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. For what it's worth, Iowa athletics provided a brief statement to the Register on Wednesday night, saying, "The University of Iowa continues to fully cooperate with the investigation."

All this leaves lingering questions surrounding the 26 current Hawkeye athletes and 111 individuals at the university who were mentioned in the original investigation acknowledgment. Here’s an attempt to unpack some of those.

What does this mean for Blom and Ulis?

It seems unlikely that you'll see them compete at the NCAA level again.

Let’s start with Blom, who according to investigators admitted that the DraftKings account he was controlling was under the name of his mother, Michelle, and that he was underage while placing 170 bets totaling more than $4,400, including on eight sporting events involving the University of Iowa. According to the loosened NCAA reinstatement guidelines, an athlete who bets on his/her own school in any sport still faces permanent loss of eligibility. If indeed he wagered on an Iowa football game, that adds to the severity of the situation.

While Blom did not play in the 2021 Cy-Hawk game, a kicker can have a significant impact on not only the outcome of a game but the total number of points scored. Both Iowa and Iowa State missed a field goal in that contest, which was won by Iowa, 27-17, and had an over/under points total of 45 (meaning Blom’s under bet would have won).

Blom was expected to be the backup kicker to Drew Stevens for the 2023 season, and they are the only two kickers currently on the roster. Fall camp began Wednesday; there was no immediate word whether Blom participated. Stevens’ health now becomes paramount to the Hawkeyes’ usually reliable kicking game. Blom also was Iowa's backup punter to all-American Tory Taylor.

The severity of the situation is just as ominous for Ulis, who transferred to Nebraska in the offseason. Ulis was withheld from the Cornhuskers’ recent basketball game in Spain on a foreign trip as it gathered “information on a situation.” According to the criminal complaint, Ulis bet on one Iowa football game and made more than 430 wagers on NCAA football and basketball games while operating an account under the name of his older brother, Anton Porter. Betting on your own sport is deemed at least a loss of 50% of the season by the NCAA, but Ulis betting on Iowa football would mean the likely loss of eligibility for life.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was already in Europe for the Hawkeyes’ upcoming foreign trip and was unavailable for comment Wednesday, according to the university.

Is there more coming in football?

That’s the most pressing matter, obviously, as it pertains to a season with high Hawkeye hopes. It should be pointed out that last week at Big Ten Football Media Days, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz stressed that he didn’t think any of his players had bet on Iowa football games. However, with the Blum documents emerging, it's fair to say he was caught off guard.

"Coach learned of new developments regarding one of his student-athletes today," spokesman Matt Weitzel told the Register while not singling out Blom in particular.

The statements from Ferentz underscore the reality that even the head coach at a powerful football program doesn’t have all the details in a criminal investigation.

“There’s a lot of things we’re unclear on. ... But I’d like to think if they knew that, they would tell us,” Ferentz said last week. “Because, I mean, you can’t do that. You can’t bet on Iowa. You can’t bet against Iowa. That’s common sense, too.”

The only other publicly known name under scrutiny for Iowa football is sixth-year senior defensive tackle Noah Shannon, because he pulled out of Big Ten Media Days, citing his involvement in the investigation.

But yes, there is more coming. There are a handful of other players under investigation, too, though not a large number, according to Ferentz. From the reporting I’ve gathered, those inside the program don’t believe there’s anything serious beyond what we learned Wednesday. Even Ferentz suggested that last week.

“I think a lot of it’s harmless,” he said.

Punishments could range from gambling education to a suspension of up to three or four games for players who violated NCAA gambling rules, provided they didn’t bet on Iowa or on college football. The matter is in the NCAA’s hands, currently, and could take at least another week.

“We as coaches are pretty much out of all this, other than we get some information,” Ferentz said. “It’s really about the law firm working with the players and the NCAA.”

It also should be noted the DCI’s seven Iowa/ISU charges as of Wednesday centered on athletes who used others’ identities to mask their gambling activity. The DCI added, “The investigation is ongoing and may result in the filing of additional charges. No further information can be released at this time.”

What about non-football players at Iowa?

We still don’t know exactly what former Iowa baseball player Keaton Anthony did to get the sports-gambling investigation’s attention, but the star slugger already has paid a price. He missed the final 17 games, including the entire Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, while waiting to hear from the NCAA as Iowa’s historic 44-16 season finished. That’s nearly 30% of the schedule. Then, Anthony went undrafted in the MLB Draft.

The original UI statement in the investigation said 26 men’s athletes from football, wrestling, basketball, baseball and track and field were involved. Another 85 individuals, including “student-staff, former student-athletes or those with no connection to UI athletics” were also flagged. The greatest curiosity outside of football is whether any wrestlers or another basketball player or two could be identified and ultimately punished.

We already know the baseball situation, and football should (hopefully) become apparent soon. Ferentz does not want to get into the same situation that Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller found himself in, where the season is ongoing … and athletes are waiting for the NCAA to rule.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.