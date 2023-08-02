PODCAST: Iowa sports-gambling investigation and Big Ten expansion heat up

An action-packed Wednesday begins with the criminal allegations against three athletes who competed for the University of Iowa, including one in football.

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman break down the latest developments in the cases of Gehrig Christensen, Aaron Blom and Ahron Ulis and what they mean. We also look ahead to the urgency of figuring stuff out before the football season, which starts in one month.

And is the Big Ten going to 20 teams as soon as 2024? We discuss.

For a direct link to the podcast, click here.