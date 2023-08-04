Is Iowa football's Cooper DeJean up for his next big challenge? The past indicates he is.

Sitting inside Lucas Oil Stadium during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean is asked a simple question.

What do you feel like your biggest challenge is this upcoming season?

It’s worth asking because DeJean makes so many things look so easy. He was a four-sport athlete at OABCIG High School in Ida Grove. He was so gifted at basketball that early on in high school, he thought he would play that sport in college.

At Iowa, DeJean did ridiculous things on the football field last season. He had five interceptions, three of which he took to the house for touchdowns. That includes a Willie Mays-like over-the-shoulder pick against Rutgers.

DeJean has already accomplished so much individually. So it’s worth wondering: What does DeJean actually view as his biggest challenge this season?

His answer was revealing.

Cooper DeJean is a cheat code

The stories about DeJean’s athletic feats are borderline absurd. In the interest of getting many of them in here, it’s probably best to just list them out.

DeJean’s senior-season stats in high school resemble a video game create-a-player. On offense, he threw for 3,447 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 1,235 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also recorded more than 50 tackles and three interceptions on defense. And special teams: two punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown.

During one game, DeJean intercepted a pass near the end of the half and had the awareness to lateral the ball back when he was about to get tackled. He stiff-armed the defender down and then became a lead blocker.

Playing so many sports required DeJean to juggle his time. On one occasion during travel basketball season, he took extra time outside of track practice to work on exchanges. It was also raining.

As a senior, he was the Class 2A long jump and 100-meter dash state champion. He also ran a leg on the 4x100 relay state championship team.

During a stretch of approximately two weeks as a senior, he didn’t practice long jumping to ensure he was healthy. But in his return, he won the event at the Drake Relays despite the long layoff.

At practice one time, DeJean decided to throw a shot put. He walked over, picked it up and launched it approximately 47 feet.

As an 8th-grader, DeJean was sitting on the basketball court when he shot a three and made it. Then he did it again. By then, the team was standing around. DeJean made a third in a row.

A basketball highlights package of DeJean has amassed more than 150,000 views on YouTube. That includes a variety of dunks, one of which he caught a lob off the backboard and threw it down with two hands. In another play, someone yelled, “good defense” right after DeJean blew by a defender. He then slammed a one-handed dunk.

DeJean also played baseball. “I was all right,” he said at Big Ten Media Days. “Played a little shortstop and pitcher in my high school days.”

DeJean was more than "all right." As a kid, he won a pop fly competition at a youth baseball camp, making plays with ease. As a junior in high school, he struck out 42 batters over 28 innings and had an ERA of 0.50. He also hit .511 with six triples. During the conference tournament championship in his junior season, he struck out a batter in a big spot late in the game. He came off the field and said, “How’d you like that?”

DeJean recently hit a grand slam in a charity softball game. “One of those once-in-a-lifetime kids,” said Dan Dotzler, a former coach at OABCIG.

Pass the rock, Coop

It begs the question: Is there anything DeJean genuinely struggles at?

“I can’t really say I have (anything),” Dotzler said.

“Not that I can recall,” said Bob Saunders, former OABCIG sprints and long jump coach. “I’m sure there are things.”

It might be best, then, to go straight to the source.

“I’m bad at tennis,” DeJean says. “I can tell you that much.”

Apparently, DeJean has only played a few times.

“I can’t really understand how to hit the ball in that little square,” he says.

The serve?

"Yeah,” he says, “the serve."

“It either goes long or it goes into the net or I just end up serving it underhand and laying it soft in there. Tennis — it’s tough.”

It’s not just tennis where DeJean has trouble. According to Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, DeJean’s basketball skillset is flawed.

“He is not great at facilitating the court,” Higgins said. “So if we play basketball, he needs to score, he can’t get guys going in the offense. That’s really my job. He can create his own shot. But creating shots for other people? That’s really not his forte.”

What now?

Back to that question at Big Ten Media Days.

What do you feel like your biggest challenge is this upcoming season?

Fittingly, DeJean’s answer is NOT about his individual performance. Much of this story has been dedicated to DeJean’s ridiculous athletic accomplishments. But DeJean also excels at being a good person. In high school, he volunteered to be a part of a mentorship program, where he was paired with a younger kid. He also gave time to help with operations for youth football games.

So it’s not much of a surprise that DeJean’s answer was geared toward collective success, not personal.

“Biggest challenge?” DeJean says. “I think just continuing to be good as a defense. I think we have a lot of guys coming in (to the lineup), new guys that’ll be filling some roles that some important players have played last year so that’ll be a challenge for us as a defense, as a whole.”

DeJean is correct. While hope for offensive improvement has been a major storyline heading into 2023, Iowa’s defense also has some turnover. The defense kept Iowa afloat as the offense nearly sunk the Hawkeyes’ 2022 season. But some of the key pieces have now departed the program: Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, Jack Campbell, Seth Benson and Lukas Van Ness.

Iowa’s ability to get a Big Ten West championship is reliant on offensive improvement and continued defensive proficiency. Some of the defensive players expected to fill the departed production include Higgins, Nick Jackson (Virginia transfer), Xavier Nwankpa, along with whoever else plays opposite of DeJean in the secondary.

In his fourth season, Iowa football’s Jay Higgins has a chance to break out on defense

“We believe in defense,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s important to us. It has been 20-plus years. So that’s the way we’re wired and built.”

That DeJean is taking responsibility for that unit’s performance is encouraging but also underscores the larger idea of the expectations for him.

Moss, who played opposite of DeJean at cornerback, was a known commodity and attracted a lot of attention. But with Moss and others gone, DeJean is a headlining name on Iowa's defense entering this season, which is different from the lead-up to last year when he hadn't broken out yet. Now, expectations surrounding him include being a potential 2024 first-round pick and being voted as the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year by Cleveland.com’s poll.

The lights on DeJean are bright.

Can he continue his personal brilliance? Can he help Iowa sustain its defensive dominance?

If the past is any indication, DeJean will probably figure it out.