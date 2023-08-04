Leistikow: Predicting every Big Ten team's record for the 2023 season

With conference expansion going wild again, it feels the 2023 college football season is a time to relish the familiar.

This is the last season that the Big Ten Conference will have 14 teams. USC and UCLA join in 2024, and now Oregon and Washington look to be coming aboard to form an 18-team super-league. Crazy times.

This is the last season of the East and West Divisions as we know them, with next year’s Big Ten title-game participants determined by the top two conference-season finishers. At least that was the plan before Friday's Oregon/Washington bombshell.

And this is the last season before the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to 12.

So, let’s get excited (maybe?) about one last ride for Big Ten divisions, which began in 2011 with the Legends and Leaders.

This promises to be filled with drama. Two-time defending champion Michigan was picked by 27 of 37 media members to three-peat in the East. And Penn State is ready to make a run after an 11-win season. But I’ve got Ohio State and its five-star roster returning to superiority over Michigan, which it beat in 15 of 16 seasons between 2004 and 2019.

Who will face the Buckeyes on Dec. 2 in downtown Indianapolis?

The two West favorites – separated by one polling point in the preseason media poll – should be fascinating to watch. Wisconsin’s new-look offense under Luke Fickell vs. Iowa’s salty defense and special teams on Oct. 14 in Madison could be where the West is won. While Illinois, Minnesota and even Nebraska could be formidable this year, the West should come down to these two rival programs. And with Iowa having Phil Parker plus a capable quarterback in Cade McNamara on its side, I look for the Hawkeyes to earn a rare win at Camp Randall Stadium to collect an important head-to-head tiebreaker to decide the West.

Iowa would welcome a rematch with Ohio State after last year’s 54-10, six-turnover embarrassment in Columbus. This one should be much closer, but the Buckeyes’ receivers are too good on Lucas Oil Stadium’s fast track and will defeat the Hawkeyes and head to the College Football Playoff.

How will the season unfold for all 14 teams in the Big Ten? Let's dive in.

Big Ten East

1. Ohio State

Crossovers: Purdue (road), Wisconsin (road), Minnesota (home)

Why No. 1?

The hot-seat chatter in Columbus surrounding Ryan Day, who is 45-6 as Ohio State’s head coach, is ridiculous. The Buckeyes would have won last year’s national championship if star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. hadn’t gotten hurt with a 14-point lead against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. But Day’s 31-2 mark in the Big Ten is tainted among some scarlet-and-gray backers because of the two losses to Michigan each of the last two seasons. With an elite wide receiver corps in Harrison, Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming plus two outstanding running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, does it really matter that much that the Buckeyes are breaking in a new quarterback? There should be ample motivation from many angles to break that two-game “Team Up North” losing streak at the Big House on Nov. 24.

Potential issues

The Buckeyes’ defense under highly paid coordinator Jim Knowles struggled badly against heavyweights Michigan and Georgia. There will be a drop-off from No. 2 NFL Draft pick C.J. Stroud at quarterback, but between former five-star prospect Kyle McCord (a high school teammate of Harrison’s) and Devin Brown the Buckeyes have options. One of the biggest worries is along the offensive line, where Ohio State lost No. 6 overall draft pick Paris Johnson Jr. at left tackle and doesn’t have a suitable replacement. A late-October road trip to Wisconsin marks the trickiest crossover game among the top three East contenders.

Leistikow’s record prediction

11-1, 9-0

2. Penn State

Crossovers: Illinois (road), Iowa (home), Northwestern (road)

Why No. 2?

James Franklin, in his 10th season at the Penn State helm, may have his best squad since the 2016 Big Ten championship team with Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley. The offensive line might be as good as he’s ever had, with likely first-round NFL Draft pick Olu Fashanu at left tackle, and a potentially lethal run game behind elite backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen plus Minnesota transfer Trey Potts. There are high hopes surrounding 6-foot-5 Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions’ franchise quarterback and five-star prospect who now takes over for longtime starter Sean Clifford and has enormous potential.

Potential issues

While talented and capable of not only winning the Big Ten but challenging for a national championship, this roster remains young in places. The secondary, in particular, must overcome the NFL losses of shutdown corner Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji-Ayir Brown. Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz does have a salty front seven to work with, though. It’ll require a win at Ohio State on Oct. 21 for the Nittany Lions to have a realistic shot at the top spot. Franklin is just 4-14 vs. Ohio State (1-8) and Michigan (3-6).

Leistikow’s record prediction

11-1, 8-1

3. Michigan

Crossovers: Nebraska (road), Minnesota (road), Purdue (home)

Why No. 3?

Michigan has every right to feel like it should three-peat as Big Ten champion. Jim Harbaugh called second-year starter J.J. McCarthy a “generational” quarterback, even comparing him to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Stud running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards return to operate behind the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line that brings back 80% of its artillery. Plus, Michigan gets Ohio State at home on Nov. 24. And a No. 6-ranked national defense that yielded just 16.1 points per game has six returning starters. There is legit national-championship buzz surrounding the Wolverines in Harbaugh’s ninth year at the helm.

Potential issues

A meltdown performance in the College Football Playoff semifinals each of the last two years (vs. Georgia, vs. TCU) makes one wonder if Michigan really has been the Big Ten’s best team … or if it just happened to play its best game of the season both years on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Harbaugh is likely facing a four-game suspension to start the regular season over NCAA rules violations, and even though those winnable games are at home (East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers), there could be a loss in continuity in a high-stakes season. None of the five road games on Michigan’s schedule (Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland) are gimmes.

Leistikow’s record prediction

10-2, 7-2

4. Maryland

Crossovers: Illinois (home), Northwestern (road), Nebraska (road)

Why No. 4?

By most measures, the 2022 season was a success at Maryland. The Terrapins went 8-5 and for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014 have reached back-to-back bowl games. They were competitive against Michigan (34-27 road loss) and Ohio State (43-30 home loss). And with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa returning as a fourth-year starter, could Mike Locksley’s team put more pressure on the East’s top three? Tagavailoa has the last name (brother Tua stars for the Miami Dolphins) and whopping career numbers at Maryland (67.4% completion rate, 7,879 yards, 51 touchdowns) but continues to be an under-the-radar QB in the Big Ten. If the Terps can steal a Week 4 date at Michigan State, the schedule (with home games vs. Towson State, Charlotte, Virginia and Indiana) offers a real chance to open 5-0.

Potential issues

Defense has never been strong suit for the Terps, who are rebuilding on that side of the ball after finishing a respectable No. 43 nationally. They won many close games a year ago (four by a touchdown or less), emphasizing the small margin for error this program has.

Leistikow’s record prediction

7-5, 4-5

5. Michigan State

Crossovers: Iowa (road), Minnesota (road), Nebraska (home)

Why No. 5?

The mercurial era of Mel Tucker enters Year 4. After a 2-5 COVID-19 season, his 2021 team roared to an 11-2 mark (including wins vs. rival Michigan and in the Peach Bowl) and then stumbled to a 5-7 campaign in 2022. An alarming part of Tucker’s 18-14 record at Michigan State is that 13 of those losses have come by double digits, including last season by 29 to Ohio State, by 22 to Michigan and by 19 to Penn State. Considering Tucker is only in Year 2 of a massive, 10-year, $95 million contract signed late in the 2021 season, the urgency is high to improve and close that gap.

Potential issues

The challenge got worse after spring practice, as Michigan State lost its expected starting quarterback (Payton Thorne) to Auburn and No. 1 receiver (Keon Coleman) to Florida State via transfer. Redshirt junior Noah Kim looks to be the front-runner to start at QB, and he has 19 career passing attempts. The defense, which is Tucker’s side of the ball, continues to have major questions after ranking No. 101 and No. 111 the past two seasons nationally. Consider this absurd stat: Due to suspensions and injuries, Michigan State had 27 different defensive starters a year ago. Regaining consistency is a must program-wide.

Leistikow’s record prediction

5-7, 3-6

6. Rutgers

Crossovers: Northwestern (home), Wisconsin (road), Iowa (road)

Why No. 6?

Greg Schiano’s teams will always max out their potential on defense and special teams, but in recent years offense has been the biggest issue. The Scarlet Knights continue to struggle to find the right guy at quarterback, and for now Gavin Wimsatt is the clear-cut starter. He completed just 44.8% of his passes with five touchdowns and seven interceptions a year ago. But there is hope that Rutgers’ hiring of Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator, to the tune of $1.4 million a year, will turn the program tide. Ciarrocca has been successful in that role at Minnesota (especially 2019) and is known as a developer of quarterbacks.

Potential issues

While the defense was good for the first half of last season, depth issues proved costly. Whether Rutgers can hold up for a full season remains to be seen. The wide-receiver corps is decimated. A Sunday home opener vs. Northwestern is critical in trying to establish momentum for a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, its first year in the Big Ten. Road games against the top two projected teams in the Big Ten West don’t help.

Leistikow’s record prediction

5-7, 2-7

7. Indiana

Crossovers: Wisconsin (home), Illinois (road), Purdue (road)

Why No. 7?

The Hoosiers are 6-18 overall and 2-16 in Big Ten play over the last two seasons and return only seven starters. Maybe that’s a good thing for a program seeking a fresh start. Tom Allen’s Hoosiers have been busy in the transfer portal. Untested Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson comes aboard at quarterback, and he is expected to challenge Brendan Sorsby for the starting nod. No current Indiana QB has ever started a college game.

Potential issues

One of the program’s worst areas is the offensive line, a bad place to try to plug leaks while trying to develop young quarterbacks. Indiana was a distant seventh out of seven in the preseason media poll in the Big Ten East. But hey, Michigan State was picked seventh in 2021 and won 11 games. So, you never know.

Leistikow’s record prediction

2-10, 0-9

Big Ten West

1. Iowa

Crossovers: Penn State (road), Michigan State (home), Rutgers (home)

Why No. 1?

With arguably the league’s best defense and special-teams units, the season as usual comes down to the Hawkeyes’ embattled offense. Internally, expectations are very high for Michigan transfer Cade McNamara, and Kirk Ferentz is optimistic about his offensive line coming through. Iowa easily could’ve won 10 games a year ago with a competent offense, and that was with Michigan and Ohio State on the schedule. The Hawkeyes don’t have to face either East juggernaut this year and have two of the league's best tight ends in Luke Lachey and Erick All.

Potential issues

Key injuries could quickly unravel an Iowa roster that lost three top-34 NFL Draft picks and is trying to restock depth at key positions, especially in the defense's back seven. The five names Iowa cannot afford to lose: McNamara, Lachey, defensive back Cooper DeJean, punter Tory Taylor and kicker Drew Stevens. Will the sports-gambling investigation be a distraction? The margin for error is always thin at Iowa, and a few close games going the wrong way could quickly turn a 10-win season into a seven-win season.

Leistikow’s record prediction

9-3, 6-3

2. Wisconsin

Crossovers: Rutgers (home), Ohio State (home), Indiana (road)

Why No. 2?

Luke Fickell’s splash hiring brings a lot of excitement to Wisconsin, which narrowly edged Iowa as the media’s preseason pick in the Big Ten West. The switch to an “Air Raid” offense and a 3-3-5 defense will certainly change the way the Badgers look, but their program bones are still the same. The offensive line is the team's top strength and can go 10 deep. Braelon Allen might be the best running back in a conference filled with great ones. SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai is equipped to run Phil Longo’s new system. And seven starters return from a top-shelf defense.

Potential issues

Getting the two worst teams in the Big Ten East was a gift, but the Badgers also must face an Ohio State team that hasn’t lost a game vs. the Big Ten West since 2018 at Purdue. How long this new-look team takes to jell will be a factor in Fickell’s first year. It's worth watching if the defense regresses while being paired with a no-huddle, fast-paced offense.

Leistikow’s record prediction

9-3, 6-3

3. Illinois

Crossovers: Penn State (home), Maryland (road), Indiana (home)

Why No. 3?

If there is one team that seems to be flying under the Big Ten radar and shouldn’t be, it’s Illinois. After all, Bret Bielema has won three Big Ten championships, including the first two in divisional play (in 2011 and 2012) while at Wisconsin. And his team plays a nasty brand of defense and resembles some of his vintage Badgers teams with stout play in the trenches and a punishing run game. Isaiah Williams returns as one of the conference’s most dynamic receivers. The play of Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer (career 28-for-54 passer) is a question mark, but the front seven on a defense that led the country in points allowed (12.8 per game) should be great. A friendly crossover schedule free of Ohio State and Michigan should help, too.

Potential issues

A 7-1 start last season turned into an 8-5 finish, with the moment proving too big for the Illini in very winnable games down the stretch (including at home vs. woeful Michigan State). A program that hasn’t seen eye-opening success since 2007 must show it can get over the hump. A 1-1 start in the first two non-conference games (vs. Toledo, at Kansas) would be acceptable. The defense losing coordinator Ryan Walters to Purdue could leave a mark, but Bielema showed savvy in bringing in former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard as an analyst.

Leistikow’s record prediction

8-4, 6-3

4. Minnesota

Crossovers: Michigan (home), Purdue (road), Ohio State (road)

Why No. 4?

The nothing-burger story on Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s unique culture shouldn’t be much of a distraction, but it could serve as a tipping point for team chemistry one way or another. On the field, the Gophers have the only non-transfer quarterback in the West in likely starter Athan Kaliakmanis, who was very average last season (54% passing) after taking over for Tanner Morgan. Gone is bell cow running back Mo Ibrahim, and the Gophers are professing a more balanced offensive approach. Minnesota catches Nebraska (in a Thursday night home opener) at a good time.

Potential issues

Drawing the Michigan/Ohio State double on the schedule is a challenge. The loss of top center John Michael-Schmitz and both guards will be felt on the offensive line. Fleck’s defense, which ranked No. 4 nationally in scoring, must replace some key pieces but does return a potential all-American safety in Tyler Nubin. Is this the year Fleck finally wins Floyd of Rosedale? He's 0-3 in Kinnick with defeats by 7, 4 and 5 points.

Leistikow’s record prediction

7-5, 5-4

5. Nebraska

Crossovers: Michigan (home), Michigan State (road), Maryland (home)

Why No. 5?

Respectability is the goal for first-year coach Matt Rhule, who seems to be doing and saying the right things to actually rebuild a once-storied program. Playing “violent” was a key talking point at Big Ten Media Days, win or lose, for the Huskers. Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims has gotten rave reviews from the inside, but his mediocre career stats suggest a wait-and-see approach. Splitting back-to-back road games to start the season (Minnesota, Colorado) would be considered an excellent start.

Potential issues

Though Nebraska returns its top three tacklers, major roster turnover rarely creates instant success. The switch to a base 3-3-5 defense could take time. Nebraska’s schedule does set up pretty nicely, but winning close games − something previous coach Scott Frost struggled with − is the key to grabbing a bowl bid for the first time since 2016. That’s the realistic goal in 2023.

Leistikow’s record prediction

6-6, 4-5

6. Purdue

Crossovers: Ohio State (home), Michigan (road), Indiana (home)

Why No. 6?

With Jeff Brohm departed to Louisville, former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters gets a chance to put his stamp on the program. Despite Walters’ defensive pedigree, all eyes are on Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card. He was a 69.4% passer in Austin and joins an offense coordinated by Mike Leach disciple Graham Harrell. So, yeah, Purdue will still be flinging the football around. Of note: Former Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. has switched to running back full-time entering his sixth year.

Potential issues

The Boilermakers won the Big Ten West a year ago, but a lot of roster turnover and a tougher schedule (10-win Fresno State is the only non-Power Five opponent and there are crossover matchups vs. Ohio State and Michigan plus trips to Iowa and Wisconsin) make the climb steeper. Walters’ transition to a 3-4 defense could take a little time. Special teams are a major question.

Leistikow’s record prediction

4-8, 2-7

7. Northwestern

Crossovers: Rutgers (road), Penn State (home), Maryland (home)

Why No. 7?

Expectations are in the gutter after Northwestern went 1-11 last season and now deals with a program hazing scandal, lawsuits and the removal of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald. Imagine adding all that baggage to an offense that was arguably worse than Iowa’s in 2022 – No. 107 in total yards, No. 128 in scoring and No. 130 in turnovers (30). And all that was with first-round NFL Draft pick Peter Skoronski at left tackle and departed standout running back Evan Hull. This is a program in disarray.

Potential issues

Interim head coach David Braun, formerly at North Dakota State, must also overhaul a defense (which switches to a 4-2-5) that has lagged in many areas, including in pass pressure. Even Iowa scored on all but one possession against the Wildcats last year. The schedule is about as easy as you can get in the Big Ten, so potential wins are on the table, but it would be a shock if Northwestern finishes sixth or better in the West.

Leistikow’s record prediction

3-9, 1-8

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.