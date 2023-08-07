Leistikow: Future Big Ten scheduling options and a possible end of Cy-Hawk football series

The future of the Big Ten Conference changed forever Friday, with the additions of Oregon and Washington, effective on Aug. 2, 2024.

An 18-team Big Ten that stretches from the Pacific Northwest to Piscataway, New Jersey, is now the reality. There are lots of implications for all sports, but football is where the discussion is centered.

Let's dig into three big questions surrounding this topic from an Iowa and Big Ten perspective.

What does this mean for Iowa football?

Several thoughts here …

Kirk Ferentz has never liked the idea of traveling west across time zones for a regular-season game, and he hasn’t done it since a 34-27 loss at Nick Foles-led Arizona in Week 3 of the 2010 season. (And Iowa fans have tried to forget the 44-7 loss at Arizona State in an otherwise special 2004 season.) Iowa struggled with those types of games under Hayden Fry, too.

One thing that will be either appealing or annoying (depending on your outlook) among Hawkeye fans is the idea of getting payback for past Rose Bowl failures against Washington. While Iowa did beat Washington in the schools’ most recent meeting, the 1995 Sun Bowl, two of Fry’s three Rose Bowl appearances were frustrating flops against the Huskies – a 28-0 blanking after the magical 1981 season, and the 46-34 loss after the 1990 Big Ten co-championship against Mark Brunell and Co., with the Hawkeyes falling behind, 33-7, at halftime.

(And if you can recite any details about Iowa’s most recent meeting with Oregon – a 40-18 road loss in 1994 that wasn’t televised – you truly are a die-hard Hawkeye fan.)

Oh, by the way, the other Hayden Fry Rose Bowl loss – and easily the most painful – came vs. fellow Big Ten newcomer UCLA after the 1985 season. That 45-28 loss, in which Ronnie Harmon fumbled four times, marks the most recent Iowa-UCLA meeting. The Hawkeyes, for now, are scheduled to host the Bruins sometime in 2024 … but those schedules will have to be remade with the additions of Oregon and Washington.

The distance from Iowa City to Seattle is 1,853 miles by car. Believe it or not, it’s even further – 1,922 miles – to Eugene, Oregon. And it’s 1,796 miles from Iowa City to Los Angeles.

By comparison, it was “only” 998 miles from Iowa City to Piscataway, home of previous Big Ten outpost Rutgers. This will definitely be a travel change for Iowa and even more so for the four new programs.

Obviously, the big driving force for the expansion was television. More compelling football matchups for the Big Ten’s TV partners – Fox, CBS and NBC – will bring a lot of national exposure. The possibility now exists for four separate TV windows on Saturdays: 11 a.m. CT on Fox, 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, 6 p.m. CT on NBC and perhaps a 9:30 p.m. CT game on Fox Sports 1 (or Big Ten Network … or even ESPN?). And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more Friday night games on the West Coast, perhaps in that late TV window: How about Iowa at Oregon on a Friday or Saturday night in Eugene? Or Nebraska at Washington? As a consumer, I’d rather watch those matchups than Iowa at Indiana or Nebraska at Rutgers. And the TV networks would agree.

If the Big Ten stays at 18 teams, what are fair ways to move forward?

One of Gary Barta’s final pushes as Iowa athletics director was saving three protected rivals under the 16-team Big Ten football scheduling format. Iowa was the only team to secure three of them – trophy-game opponents Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin – for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The original 2024 schedule also had Iowa playing both UCLA (home) and USC (road) along with a trip to Ohio State.

Although there’s some internet chatter about 10-game conference schedules, I would expect things to stay at nine for at least the next two years. Going to 10 immediately would mean a lot of non-conference contracts to rip up. Iowa is scheduled to face Illinois State, Iowa State and Troy in 2024; then Florida Atlantic, Iowa State and UMass in 2025.

There would be two easy ways to devise a very clean-looking schedule with 18 teams:

No. 1: Create three six-team groups.

These wouldn’t be divisions, but everyone in the group plays each other annually – let’s say Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Northwestern in one group – and then plays each of the other 12 teams every three years. That would mean five games annually within your group, allowing traditional and fresher rivalries to flourish, plus four more rotating opponents. That would mean only one Iowa trip to Seattle or Columbus or College Park every six years, but that’s not much different than the previous 14-team format. Until last season, Iowa had played Ohio State only once in a span of eight years.

One of the six-team groups could include USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington every year … with two teams rotating in and out of that grouping every six-year cycle. The conference title game would still feature the top two overall teams, with perhaps the winner earning a first-round bye (top-four seed) into the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

No. 2: One protected rival per school.

The more I think about this, the more it makes the most sense for what the TV partners would want and from a fairness factor.

Abolish divisions as planned but assign every program one annual matchup that doesn’t change. And the nine matchups are pretty obvious (from West to East here): Washington-Oregon, USC-UCLA, Nebraska-Iowa, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Illinois-Northwestern, Indiana-Purdue, Michigan State-Penn State, Michigan-Ohio State and Maryland-Rutgers.

Then, play the other eight teams every other year. Simple. That guarantees one Ohio State-USC game every other year; one Penn State-Michigan game every other year; one Oregon-Iowa game every other year, etc. I realize playing Minnesota and Wisconsin every other year from an Iowa perspective is imperfect, but traditions have been thrown out the window by the Big Ten chancellors and presidents.

One thing that the 18-team construct suits is basketball scheduling. The four Pacific teams could play each other twice annually (six games total) and the remaining 14 teams once each. That would mean “only” seven road games in traditional Big Ten country per Pacific team, and that could be reduced to three or four total cross-country flights apiece with proper travel planning. That would maintain 20-game schedules for the men, and the women could go from 18 to 20 pretty seamlessly.

Are 10-game conference schedules inevitable? And could that endanger the Cy-Hawk football game?

The Iowa-Iowa State football series is currently under contract through the 2027 season. Even if the Big Ten were to mandate a 10-game conference schedule before then, I’d be surprised if either Iowa or Iowa State tried to bail on the game before that. Playing with 11 Power Five opponents isn’t going to end the world, even if Iowa only gets six home dates for one of those seasons. However, that would not be a long-term sustainable solution … so yeah, if the Big Ten goes to 10 conference games, it won't serve Iowa’s best interests to play the Cy-Hawk game on an annual basis. (Unless the Cyclones agreed to play in Kinnick Stadium every year … which won’t happen.)

Plus, the new 16-team Big 12 has its own scheduling chaos to sort out. Maybe they lean toward 10-game conference schedules in the near future, too.

According to the Cy-Hawk contract language, last signed by Barta and Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard in November, “Should either the Big 12 or Big Ten Conference change their scheduling protocol to add additional conference games, the school whose conference makes the change shall contact the other school to discuss the feasibility of continuing the series.”

What a phone call that might be for new interim AD Beth Goetz in her first months on the job, should that mandate come down. The contract language continues, “If it is not feasible to continue the series, the parties agree that this agreement shall become null and void and neither party shall owe the other any damages, provided the parties have each hosted the same number of home contests under this agreement.” (Ending it after 2025 or 2027 would be symmetrical, in this case.)

The path to a 10-game schedule seems obvious if the Big Ten decides to grow to 20 teams. I know there’s discussion about Clemson and Florida State simmering, but the ultimate grab for the league would be a pairing of Notre Dame (once and for all) and Stanford. Certainly, the latter would be a dream for university presidents. And Notre Dame would be the ultimate football get and a good geographical fit, while bringing along a traditional rival of its own.

Again, assign one protected rival per school (Notre Dame gets Stanford) and then play the other nine teams every other year. Clean and simple.

But not ideal for the Cy-Hawk future.

One way to keep nine-game schedules and old non-conference rivalries (Iowa-Iowa State, Oregon-Oregon State, Cal-Stanford, etc.) would be to create four five-team divisions and play a round-robin annually within that division then play the other three divisions on a rotating basis. That is pretty much exactly what the NFL does currently, except with two games each against divisional opponents, but you get the point. After all, it feels like college football is getting closer to a professional model, anyway, as each day passes.

