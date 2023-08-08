Iowa football fans can catch a meal from new hot dog gun at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY − There is a new addition to the fan experience at Kinnick Stadium: Der Viener Schlinger, a Wimmer's air-powered hot dog cannon.

The University of Iowa’s partnership with Wimmer’s Meats has cooked up a new idea. The compressed air-powered hot dog gun will be operated by the school’s spirit squad to give fans a chance to catch the food.

The promotion is scheduled to be brought to fans starting on Kids’ Day at Kinnick on Saturday. Gates open to the public at 11 a.m., with open practice beginning at noon.

Iowa’s regular-season opener is against Utah State on Sept. 2.

The hot dog-shaped gun features grill marks and is topped with fake ketchup and mustard. One side of the bun has the Wimmer’s logo, along with the phrase “Der Viener Schlinger.” There are also multiple Hawkeye logos on the bun.