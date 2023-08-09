Leistikow: Iowa football needs reliability from wide receivers after 'uncomfortable' 2022

IOWA CITY − Just how bad was it for Iowa wide receivers in 2022?

So bad that receivers coach Kelton Copeland was compelled to share some hard truths publicly in a November interview such as, “It really is a challenge recruiting receivers here," and, “If you're the type of guy that's driven by stats, touches, targets, highlights, personal awards, this isn't the place for you.”

It is hard to fault Copeland for venting. His top two expected receivers combined for two catches for 11 yards last season – with Charlie Jones abruptly transferring to Purdue in late May and Keagan Johnson’s unpredictable health keeping him off the field for all but two games. For early-season games, Iowa had only two scholarship receivers – Arland Bruce IV and Brody Brecht – available. No wonder the Hawkeyes’ offense cratered so badly.

Copeland has no regrets about what he said nine months ago. In fact, he thinks those words were necessary to create change for Iowa football – either within himself, the program, the athletes or their frustrated parents.

“I am who I am. And I stand by what I say,” Copeland said in a recent interview with the Register. “I got a lot of feedback − I’ll term it that way − from that interview and some of the comments I made, which is good. I think bringing awareness to certain things, whether they be important to somebody or not, you get people talking and thinking about things. Then that creates a culture for change, if it’s necessary.”

The 2022 production in Copeland’s room was paltry. In 13 games, his wide receivers combined for these season totals: 76 catches, 796 yards and two touchdowns.

Eighty-three FBS players (including three tight ends) had more receiving yards in 2022 than Iowa wide receivers combined.

Eighteen players (including Jones, with 110) had more receptions.

Copeland is a quote guy, and one of his quotes is about real change not occurring until a person’s comfort zone is disturbed.

“And last year, quite frankly, was uncomfortable,” Copeland said. “Usually when you learn, there's something that's going to make you uncomfortable first to make you realize, 'Either I need to adjust or the people around me need to be on the same page.' And that's what culminated from last season.”

Copeland’s messaging is important not only for Iowa football but also as a Girl Dad.

Copeland and his wife, Bridgette, have three young daughters − Marlea, Devyn and Kabryn. He thinks of them when he sees today’s athletes, young and old, obsessing about statistics or highlights. Copeland recently heard a prominent NFL player forecasting what type of numbers he’ll produce this season.

“If that is becoming the standard now, to talk about what you're going to do as an individual instead of talking about what we can do as a team, man, we're going down a dark road,” he said. “Last I checked, this is still a team sport. In my humble opinion, it is the best team sport in the world.”

Copeland’s 2023 receivers room has been overhauled. Johnson transferred to Kansas State. Bruce transferred to Oklahoma State. Brecht has opted to play baseball full-time. Iowa secured two promising transfers from the NCAA portal and now has a crowded room of 17 wide receivers (including nine walk-ons).

One of the things Copeland is seeking in fall camp is at least one difference-making receiver who can attract double teams. Iowa didn’t have that true “X” receiver healthy a year ago. Johnson was supposed to be that guy. Tight end and Mackey Award finalist Sam LaPorta eventually moved to that role on occasion (allowing Luke Lachey to play a more inline tight-end role) because Iowa’s personnel was so thin and unproven.

“It has to be an individual that when he gets in a one-on-one situation, he's going to win that deal 80% (of the time) or higher,” Copeland said. “So, now, the defense is in a bind. You want to create a numbers conflict on the defense, to where they can't just play that one individual with one guy.”

With that, here is a breakdown of Iowa’s 17 wide receivers who are vying to be a part of a four- or five-man rotation that can help new quarterback Cade McNamara thrive. It’ll be interesting to watch these guys perform in Saturday’s open practice at Kinnick Stadium (gates open at 11 a.m., with practice at noon) and see who pops.

Nico Ragaini (6 feet, 190 pounds)

Copeland laughs because he’s been with the Iowa program only 11 months longer than Ragaini (who joined in January 2018). The only long-time proven receiver on the roster (with 125 career catches) needs to stay healthy, which has been a challenge for him except for 2019 when he had 46 receptions. Ragaini also is a needed team leader.

“I really lean on him a lot,” Copeland said. “And he's the first one to remind me (that), ‘Coach, we’re moving on. We’re better now. We’ve got better guys.’”

Diante Vines (6-0, 198)

The redshirt junior has looked explosive in practice clips, and head coach Kirk Ferentz feels good about Vines and Ragaini – both from Connecticut – leading this room. Vines (who has 10 career catches for 94 yards) was dazzling in fall camp last year until he suffered a broken wrist that kept him out for the first six games of 2022.

“Nico’s a pretty good player and I think Diante Vines is a really good player,” Ferentz said at Big Ten Media Days. “He’s healthy, and hopefully this is his time to move forward.”

Seth Anderson (6-0, 180)

While an Ohio State transfer got more headlines (more on him shortly), the Charleston Southern transfer has tangible on-field production and impressive bloodlines (his father, Willie “Flipper” Anderson still owns an NFL record with 336 receiving yards in one game). He is wearing the same number as Johnson did (No. 6) and was the offensive player of the year in the Big South Conference last fall after catching 42 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. Don't sleep on Anderson.

Kaleb Brown (5-10, 197)

A top-100 national recruit in the Class of 2022 shows that Iowa can land heralded receivers. (“I didn’t say it was impossible,” Copeland joked.) With just one career catch at Ohio State for five yards, Copeland hopes expectations can be kept in check for the redshirt freshman who arrived in June. But McNamara has been impressed by Brown’s skill set.

“We’re hoping and expecting him to be a big part of this offense and a valuable weapon for our offense moving forward,” Copeland said. “But it’s not just about Kaleb. … We’re a unit.”

Jacob Bostick (6-2, 183)

Another redshirt freshman with talent (he long-jumped 23 feet, 6 inches in high school) was bitten by injuries a year ago but was on the preseason depth chart. Bruce said last summer that Bostick was turning heads with his length and speed. This is his chance to break out.

The three true freshmen

The Class of 2023 newbies include Jarriett Buie (6-1, 185) of Tampa, Dayton Howard (6-4, 195) of Kansas City and Alex Mota (6-0, 180) of Marion. All three arrived in June, but Iowa has not been shy in the past about throwing a true freshman into the mix. Some recent examples are Jerminic Smith, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith, Johnson and Bruce.

“These three guys have really fit the bill so far,” Copeland said.

The nine walk-ons

The robust list includes two players on the depth chart in Alec Wick (6-1, 193) of Iowa City Regina and Reese Osgood (5-11, 189) of Franklin, Wisconsin. Copeland also is high on hard-working Jack Johnson (6-0, 195) of West Des Moines Valley, and Kaden Wetjen (5-10, 196) of Williamsburg might be the fastest player on the team.

The other five names trying to make their marks: Graham Fredrichsen (6-1, 200) of Urbandale; Alex Eichmann (6-2, 207) of Sussex, Wisconsin; Ayden Price (5-11, 185) of West Des Moines Valley; Aidan McDermott (6-1, 192) of Cedar Rapids Xavier; and Judah Mallette (5-11, 178) of Chicago.

Of this group, Wick might be the most equipped to make a splash. He is known for great hands and had only missed part of one practice in his Hawkeye career entering fall camp.

“I don't want to give to any one person too much praise … but he is by far one of the most dependable guys in the room,” Copeland said. “No question about it.”

Given what transpired in 2022, dependability across the board for Iowa receivers would be welcomed with open arms by Copeland in 2023.

