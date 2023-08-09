PODCAST: Reasons to be skeptical, upbeat about Iowa football in 2023

Three segments, three Hawkeye topics with the Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman.

First, of course, we tackle the 18-team Big Ten with the additions of Oregon and Washington.

Second, Chad and Tyler offer reasons to pump the brakes on Iowa football this season before dialing up reasons to be optimistic.

Third, Iowa basketball is happening across the pond, so naturally we are analyzing blowout box scores.

