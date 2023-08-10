Three storylines to watch at Iowa football media day and Kids' Day at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY — The Hawkeye football calendar is starting to ramp up: Fall camp is underway, Media Day is Friday, and the Kids’ Day open practice is Saturday. And of course Iowa's season opener, against Utah State on Sept. 2, is creeping closer.

Since coach Kirk Ferentz and a handful of players spoke at Big Ten Media Days in late July, public knowledge of what’s going on behind the scenes has mostly been limited to photos or short video clips posted on social media.

But hopefully Friday and Saturday will provide some insight into how preparation for the season is coming along. Reporters will speak with coaches and players Friday. Kids’ Day at Kinnick Stadium will feature an open practice Saturday.

Here are some storylines to track ahead of this week's events:

How is the offense coming together?

One of the biggest questions entering the season is the state of Iowa’s offense. Whether Iowa can improve offensively will be contingent upon a mix of capable returners and sought-after newcomers.

One of the biggest additions this offseason was Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara, whose decision to come to Iowa injected some much-needed optimism into the Hawkeyes’ offense.

At Big Ten Media Days, Ferentz raved about McNamara, notably his leadership qualities. But how has that translated on the field during fall camp? Due to the transfer portal, it's not uncommon for chemistry to be built in a relatively short amount of time rather than over multiple years.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan players praise Iowa QB Cade McNamara: ‘Great leader, great human being’

While McNamara will draw a considerable amount of attention, expectations shouldn’t fall solely on his shoulders. Iowa’s lack of playmakers last season — some due to injuries — needs to change in 2023. There are a handful of candidates to do so.

The addition of Ohio State wide receiver transfer Kaleb Brown was a big pickup. So was Michigan tight end transfer Erick All. Charleston Southern wide receiver transfer Seth Anderson was an intriguing addition. Wide receiver Nico Ragaini is a veteran in the room. Ferentz spoke optimistically about wide receiver Diante Vines, who missed a handful of games last season due to injury. There’s also returning tight end Luke Lachey and running back Kaleb Johnson, both of whom could have breakout seasons. Which other players on offense are emerging?

The progress of the offense shouldn’t be analyzed without looking at the offensive line, a unit that struggled last season. The jobs of those previously named playmakers become considerably more difficult if the offensive line doesn’t do its part.

Last season’s unit is now more experienced, including center Logan Jones, Connor Colby, Beau Stephens and Mason Richman. Iowa also dipped into the transfer portal to add Saginaw Valley State transfer Daijon Parker and Miami (Ohio) transfer Rusty Feth. Who will elevate their play to help that unit improve?

Who fills the holes on defense?

There are far fewer questions about Iowa’s defense, but there are some questions.

Iowa is returning key pieces on the defensive line, along with standout defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Quinn Schulte. But it will be without some of its stars from last season’s stellar defense: Linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson, defensive backs Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness.

It will be difficult to fill Campbell and Benson’s shoes in the middle of the defense, but Iowa’s linebacking crew seems to be in solid position. Returners Jay Higgins and Kyler Fisher could have increased roles. A notable newcomer is Virginia transfer Nick Jackson, who started 33 games for the Cavaliers.

In his fourth season, Iowa football’s Jay Higgins has a chance to break out on defense

In the secondary, there is an obvious path to playing time at safety for sophomore Xavier Nwankpa in the absence of Merriweather. A former 5-star recruit, Nwankpa flashed his potential in his first career start with a pick-six during last season’s Music City Bowl.

Another major question mark is who will play opposite of DeJean at cornerback. Last season, Iowa had two fantastic corners in DeJean and Moss. Now there is a little bit more uncertainty. Jermari Harris was a contributor in 2021 but missed all of last season (suspension/injury). Redshirt freshman Deshaun Lee and redshirt sophomore Deavin Hilson could also be in the mix.

Is Iowa football's Cooper DeJean up for his next big challenge? The past indicates he is.

Perhaps lost in the shuffle of all the attention Iowa’s offense has been getting this offseason is that the defense has some major holes to fill, as well. Defense is what kept it afloat last season, and even if Iowa scores more points in 2023, defense will likely be the backbone of its success. Who can fill the departures to help that unit remain elite?

Any updates on the gambling investigation?

A lot of information about the gambling investigation has been uncovered since Ferentz spoke at Big Ten Media Days.

Kicker Aaron Blom was accused of tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling, according to a complaint filed by the Johnson County Attorney's Office. According to the complaint, Blom allegedly bet the “under total points” of the Cy-Hawk game in 2021 while a part of the Iowa program. Blom did not appear in that game.

Iowa kicker Aaron Blom accused of betting on Hawkeyes football game

As of Wednesday afternoon, Blom was still listed on Iowa’s roster. But according to NCAA rules, a player would permanently lose eligibility if they bet on any sport at their own school.

Is Blom expected to remain on the team? If not, Iowa’s kicking game depth would take a major hit. Drew Stevens, who was 16-of-18 on field-goal attempts last season, is in line for the starting role in 2023. But if Blom can’t play and Stevens is dealt an injury, Iowa could be in trouble.

Additionally, veteran defensive lineman Noah Shannon was originally scheduled to be one of Iowa’s representatives at Big Ten Media Days but opted out because of his involvement in the investigation into sports gambling. Does Ferentz have any more information about his status?

Potential suspensions certainly could have an impact on the Hawkeyes' 2023 fortunes. As the season nears without a clear resolution, a cloud hangs over the program. The situation is another complication for Iowa to deal with as it tries to get to the Big Ten Championship Game.