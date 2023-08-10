Current, former Iowa football players charged in state's investigation into sports gambling

Four current or former members of the University of Iowa football team have been charged with tampering with records related to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

Junior walk-on wide receiver Jack Johnson and student manager Owen O'Brien are among those facing charges Thursday. Others are former Hawkeyes Arland Bruce IV (now at Oklahoma State) and Reggie Bracy (now at Troy).

Bruce is the big headliner here, having played extensively in two seasons at Iowa before transferring to Oklahoma State. A criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County Attorney's Office alleges that Bruce, a wide receiver, placed bets on 11 Hawkeye games in which he participated over two seasons. Bruce allegedly used a DraftKings account under the name of Vincent Bruce to place bets before he turned 21, the legal gambling age in Iowa. Bruce completed 132 sports wagers totaling $4,342, according to the complaint. That averages to $32.89 per wager.

Bracy, a safety, played in four games as an Iowa freshman and 10 games as a sophomore before moving to Troy. The criminal complaint alleges that Bracy placed bets on two Hawkeye games in which he participated (against South Dakota State and Michigan in the 2022 season). Bracy allegedly used the Vincent Bruce account to place bets before Bracy turned 21. Bryce allegedly placed 66 wagers totaling $715 while he was underage. The average wager for Bracy was $10.83.

Johnson, a West Des Moines Valley alum, played in five games last season for the Hawkeyes. He is accused of placing four wagers on Hawkeye football games; he did not play in any of those contests. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson "engaged in a scheme" with his mother, Jill Johnson, to disguise his identity and allow him to place bets before turning 21. Johnson allegedly placed 380 wagers totaling more than $1,800 before he turned 21. That averages to less than $5 a wager.

O'Brien is accused of placing three wagers on Iowa football games last season when he was a member of the football staff, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint lists him as a graduate assistant, but he was not listed in the 2021 or 2022 media guides and the UI classifies him as a manager. He allegedly placed 350 wagers totaling $3,047 before turning 21. That averages to $8.70 per wager.

NCAA rules state that an athlete who places bets on his or her team in any sport faces permanent loss of eligibility.

The tampering with records charge is an aggravated misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of up to one year in county jail or up to two years in prison if convicted. The criminal complaints accuse Bracy, Bruce, Johnson and O'Brien of falsifying electronic sports wagering records to conceal their personal identities.

A closer look at the Arland Bruce criminal complaint

Bruce placed 132 bets totaling $4,342 in wagers on DraftKings under Vincent Bruce’s name and allegedly shared the account with teammate Reggie Bracy, according to a filing made Thursday.

Bruce placed 18 wagers on Hawkeye football in the 2021 and 2022 football seasons and played in 11 of the games that he allegedly bet on.

Bruce is specifically alleged to have placed two “under” bets in 2022, first in Iowa’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern in October, a game in which Bruce tallied 3 catches for 27 yards. The over/under was set at 37.5 total points.

He also placed an “under” bet in the Hawkeyes’ 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl this past New Year's Eve but did not participate in the game. The total closed at 31.5 at kickoff.

Other specifics on the alleged wagers Bruce made in other games he participated in were not immediately clear from Thursday’s filing. Other games that Bruce is alleged to have bet on in 2021 include:

The top-10 matchup against Iowa State, a 27-17 Iowa win in which he did not have a catch but was on the field on multiple occasions.

Iowa’s top-four showdown against Penn State while registering two catches for 11 yards in a 23-20 victory.

The Hawkeyes’ matchup the next week with Purdue, in which he had one catch for 12 yards in a 24-7 loss.

A 28-21 Iowa victory over Nebraska on Black Friday, in which he grabbed one catch for six yards.

The 2021 Big Ten Championship game, where he rushed for two yards and caught two passes for 10 yards in a 42-3 loss to Michigan.

The 2021 Citrus Bowl, where he rushed for 21 yards and caught four passes for 24 yards in a 20-17 loss to Kentucky.

In 2022, Bruce also allegedly placed bets on the two games mentioned above and additional matchups, including:

The season-opener against South Dakota State, in which he registered five catches for 68 yards and rushing for 11 yards in a 7-3 win.

The Hawkeyes’ trip to Rutgers, where he nabbed one catch for five yards in a 27-10 win.

The Hawkeyes’ showdown with the Wolverines, where he made two catches for seven yards in a 27-14 loss.

Bruce registered one catch for three yards in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska.

Early this month, Iowa backup kicker Aaron Blom, former basketball player Ahron Ulis and former baseball player Gehrig Christensen were charged in the sports-gambling investigation, which the UI said in May had identified 26 current athletes and 111 total individuals in potential criminal activity. Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon is the only other football player known to be under investigation, but he has not been charged criminally and awaits a ruling on his NCAA eligibility.