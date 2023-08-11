Kirk Ferentz: 'The one thing that can't be compromised is the integrity of the game'

IOWA CITY — With the start of the college football season less than a month away, Iowa football hosted its annual media day Friday.

While media day is designed to focus on the upcoming season, this year's event and the Saturdays ahead will be clouded by the ongoing gambling allegations involving Iowa and Iowa State players.

Media day took place just one day after it was made public that four more current or former members of the Hawkeyes football program have been charged with tampering with records as part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

Former Hawkeyes Arland Bruce IV (now at Oklahoma State) and Reggie Bracy (now at Troy) and current Hawkeyes Jack Johnson (junior walk-on wide receiver) and Owen O'Brien (student manager) are among those facing charges. Backup kicker Aaron Blom was charged with the same offense earlier in August.

“As most of you know, there’s an ongoing betting investigation,” coach Kirk Ferentz said during his opening remarks. “Basically it’s an open investigation, not a lot I can tell you. … Biggest thing right now is focusing on the season and we’ll handle each case individually as they come.”

Was the gambling investigation’s impact on Iowa football bigger than Ferentz first thought?

When Kirk Ferentz was interviewed by the Des Moines Register in May, he was asked if he was concerned that the Hawkeyes may be without some players this season. His response was vague at the time, in line with other university officials.

“I don’t know about concern, but we’re all just waiting for more information,” Ferentz told Register columnist Chad Leistikow. “We pretty much know what you know. We’ll deal with it as it comes. Quite frankly, it’s not anything I gave much thought to prior to (the initial reports that an investigation was underway). But gambling, it’s everywhere.”

Ferentz stated during his opening statement that gambling is more prevalent in college athletics and in general than he first thought. But he also shared that it shouldn't interfere with on-field performances.

“Sports betting is common in football, (and) in general,” Ferentz said. “As I stand here right now, the one thing that can’t be compromised is the integrity of the game.”

Ferentz confirmed on Friday that it was new information to him, since Big Ten Media Days last month, that current and former Iowa players had bet on Iowa games.

He also acknowledged that out of the 49 states that have college football programs (Alaska being the outlier), Iowa is the only state known to be conducting an investigation like this. Ferentz added that he wasn’t “excusing anybody that’s involved” and that he’s learning as new information comes out.

“I don’t know a lot of things right now,” Ferentz said. “We’ll deal with what we do know when it’s presented to us. …It’s been a learning process for me, and it’s probably time for new policies from the NCAA.”

A look at the Cade McNamara-led quarterback room, Iowa’s offense

Iowa football’s new starting quarterback used to play against the Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten title vs. Iowa in 2021, and now he looks to do the same thing but for a different program.

McNamara is one of the biggest additions to the Hawkeyes’ roster, and he brought along former Michigan tight end Erick All. On top of that, Iowa added Ohio State wide receiver transfer Kaleb Brown and wide receiver Seth Anderson from Charleston Southern.

Ferentz praised his tight end room, led by Luke Lachey and All, stating that he felt “pretty good” about those guys and their development. He also commented on Brown, who brings talent to the squad but lacks game experience, posting only one catch for five yards during his time with the Buckeyes.

“He’s only played one year of college football and really hasn’t played much,” Ferentz said. “The other guys who transferred have a resume. … He’s still a prospect, if that makes sense. (But) it’s just a matter of time with him.”

As for the big name on the offense, McNamara, the Hawkeyes' coach likes what he’s seen from his new starter.

“He’s been outstanding,” Ferentz said. “He’s a really good leader … he has good vision, makes good decisions.”

Looking ahead to the regular season

Despite the controversy surrounding the gambling investigation, Ferentz spoke positively about the upcoming season.

He shared that the Hawkeyes are “pretty much healthy” and that there was “nothing of note” in terms of the health of the players on his roster.

Ferentz also shared what fans and media could expect from Saturday’s scrimmage, which is open to the public.

“It’s been a positive eight days,” Ferentz said. “We’re hardly ready for game action, but you’ll see good energy … we’ve got a good base established.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.