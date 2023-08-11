Leistikow: The biggest story of Iowa's 2023 football season? The offensive line

IOWA CITY − The unconventional 25 points-per-game amendment added to Brian Ferentz’s contract will continue to be a talking point, both locally and nationally, until it isn’t. To his credit, the embattled Iowa offensive coordinator has consistently shrugged off talk about the performance incentives, which Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said this past week should be eliminated, arguing that they will be a player distraction for what should be a competitive Hawkeyes team.

While the 40-year-old son of Iowa’s longtime head coach will be the face of the team’s offensive resurgence or continued struggles, the assistant coach that is shouldering the most pressure − whether he realizes it or not − is George Barnett.

The third-year Iowa offensive line coach has had poorly performing units in his first two seasons on the job, for which he is paid handsomely ($645,000 in base pay, second-most to the coordinator on the offensive staff) since taking over for four-year line coach Tim Polasek.

Barnett has faced far less vitriol than Brian Ferentz for last year’s historically anemic offense, though there are certainly pockets of frustrated fans who want his feet held to the fire as much or more so than anyone. Like Ferentz, Barnett said Friday at the Hawkeyes' media day that he was unfazed by any outside noise.

“I’ve never doubted my ability,” Barnett said. “I’m a realist, and you look at it and you nail it on what (the problem) is and what you have to do to get it better, and you just obsess over it. That’s all you do. I don’t worry about the other stuff.”

We’ll get to Barnett’s action plan soon.

But first, the numbers tell a bleak story of what must be fixed.

In two years under Barnett, Iowa’s average yards per rushing attempt is a paltry 3.19.

The year before he arrived, Iowa’s offensive line pushed for an average of 4.62.

Barnett’s two-year total for sack-yardage allowed is 487 (18.04 per game) vs. just 74 in 2020 (9.25 per game). The starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, was the same in all three seasons.

There is no evidence Barnett is under fire internally. At Big Ten Media Days, Kirk Ferentz – a renowned line coach himself – came to Barnett’s defense by saying, “I don’t know if he gets beat up on social media or not, (but) he’s an unbelievable line coach.”

Kirk Ferentz was uncharacteristically bullish on the prospects of Iowa’s offensive line a few weeks ago, saying he was confident a more seasoned unit – which brought in a pair of fifth-year senior transfers in Rusty Feth and Daijon Parker – would be up to the task this fall.

If the offensive line can’t perform, that makes Brian Ferentz’s job as a play-caller impossible once again. A year ago, Iowa’s average of 251.6 yards per game was the worst in Power Five football since 2014 for a reason. The line couldn’t protect long enough to attempt downfield throws, and it was far too inconsistent to establish a reliable running game. There weren’t difference-makers at receiver, and the immobile quarterback was unable to create something out of nothing. Negative, drive-killing plays were frequent.

Brian Ferentz outlined his action plan in the spring: No major changes, keep doing the same things, just do them better.

And that, in a nutshell, means being better up front. The Hawkeyes won’t sniff 25 points a game if they are averaging 2.92 yards a carry like last year.

“I don’t know what the exact number would be. I just know we have to establish a run game,” Brian Ferentz said Friday. “That’s going to come down to a lot of things. But first and foremost, we have to be able to block guys. And that’s where it’s all going to start.”

So, in a sense, the performances of Ferentz and Barnett are tied together. And if Iowa’s offense is going to be revived, it sure helps to have a top-notch transfer quarterback in Cade McNamara.

But he won’t do much good if the line can’t protect him or give his running backs room to operate.

Media day is typically a time for positivity and hope. And certainly, there was plenty of each Friday on the Iowa practice fields, 22 days away from the Sept. 2 opener vs. Utah State.

And that brings us back to the Barnett plan, which wasn’t possible a year ago: Filling his room with more experience.

Last year, Barnett said candidly, Iowa was starting an offensive line with “kids you’d like to see on a JV team, getting ready.”

Logan Jones was a first-year center. Connor Colby, a true sophomore, was a second-year starter but still learning and struggling with both guard and tackle. Right guard was a rotation of redshirt freshmen who had never played in Beau Stephens and Gennings Dunker. Right tackle was a total disaster. And Iowa’s most experienced guy, redshirt sophomore Mason Richman at left tackle, was playing hurt. He aggravated a left-knee injury in August and played through it before having surgery in January that caused him to miss four to six months. Barnett’s job last year was about patching things together while trying not to crush his players’ confidence.

“You’ve got to be careful with young kids, especially the offensive-line position, how you handle them early on in their career,” Barnett said. “I’m an old high school coach, so to me, it’s a simple game. It’s not so much an X’s and O’s game as much as it is a people game. When I was a high school coach, you won with Year 3 and Year 4 offensive linemen.”

Now, he has them. Let’s go left to right, and you’ll see why it’s so much different.

Left tackle: Richman is the clear starter. He’s healthy and ready to go. This should be a strength.

Left guard: Colby has started for two years but is now locked into an intense competition with Feth.

Center: Jones is the clear starter, with coaches confident he’ll make a huge jump after a stellar offseason program, with Tyler Elsbury as his backup.

Right guard: Stephens and veteran Nick DeJong, who can also swing to tackle, have been alternating. Feth can play right guard, too.

Right tackle: A healthier Dunker, who might be the most physically imposing specimen on the team, and Parker are battling for the starting nod.

Lineups or rotations will start to crystallize in a week or so. Barnett now feels he has eight to 10 guys that he would be comfortable playing. Last year, he had a hard time finding five.

“I’m embracing this. Because we’ve been missing that competition piece,” Barnett said. “And it’s fun. It’s so good. The cool thing is you see Connor Colby … making more improvement than he did with no competition behind him. That’s good for him.”

Barnett's players are thankful for his support and coaching through two tough years.

The hope is that this year marks the breakthrough. Jones said the line is "a lot more comfortable with each other … and a lot more connected.”

“With coach Barnett, you always know you’ve got someone in our corner ready to back you up,” Richman said. “I appreciate him as a coach and all he’s done for me.”

Feth knows that as well as anyone. He played for Barnett in his first two years at Miami of Ohio. Barnett drew the all-Mid-American Conference lineman to Iowa City.

“We all look up to him,” Feth said. “It’s easy to play for a guy when you look up to him. And I think every guy here feels the same as I do. He’s a great coach.”

As a question was being asked about whether this line could be more like the one in 2020, Brian Ferentz interrupted and and unequivocally said, “Yes.”

“I’ve seen the guys do a very nice job through the spring … and through the first eight (practices) of camp,” Ferentz said. “I’ve been very pleased with that group. The key moving forward is, can we sustain that growth and level of performance over a long period of time and build consistency? We’re just too far away from the first game to know that. I wish I had a time machine. But what I’m seeing right now makes me hopeful.”

There were a lot of things I could’ve written about from Iowa’s media day. Gambling. McNamara. Cooper DeJean. Exciting options at receiver. Iowa's last run at the Big Ten West.

But from where I see it – and, honestly, where Kirk Ferentz keeps pointing – the biggest story of this team rests on the dependability and potential dominance of the offensive line. If that group reaches an acceptable benchmark or better with McNamara flinging passes and Kaleb Johnson running, 25 points-per-game won't even be a discussion.

“I understand, it’s hard from the outside, when you are just looking at the final number(s),” Barnett said. “I just go back to people and getting people in the right places and getting experience in the room. Those are the things I’ve been ultra-obsessed with since I got here. And it’s really exciting right now, because I think we’re starting to bite off the right pieces.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.