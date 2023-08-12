Follow along for live updates from Iowa football's Kids' Day scrimmage

IOWA CITY — Hello from Kinnick Stadium, where Iowa football is hosting its annual Kids' Day scrimmage this afternoon. Tons of autographs will be signed and pictures will be snapped. But Saturday also gives the media its only preseason look at the Hawkeyes before the season opener.

Register writers Chad Leistikow, Tyler Tachman and Dargan Southard are live on the scene in Iowa City, as is photographer Nirmalendu Majumdar. Follow along here and on social media for live updates, analysis and commentary. Plenty of postgame coverage will arrive as well.

12:26 p.m. — See? Wolverines and Buckeyes can get along.

That's former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to former Ohio State wide receiver Kaleb Brown, for those scoring at home.

12:14 p.m. — Kaleb Brown back at punt returner as Iowa gets the action underway.

Of course Iowa starts with punting drills. The Ohio State wide receiver transfer is expected to be in the return mix this season.

11:57 a.m. — Add Cooper DeJean to the list of Hawkeyes not practicing today.

He is signing autographs in street clothes.

11:36 a.m. — Already some injury updates for Saturday's scrimmage.

Wide receivers Nico Ragaini and Jacob Bostick are out today, as it offensive lineman Daijon Parker. Noah Shannon and Karson Sharar out too. Action gets underway in about 20 minutes.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.