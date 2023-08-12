Leistikow: Scary moment for Cade McNamara and other thoughts from Iowa's Kids Day practice

IOWA CITY − Optimism and excitement about the quarterback position for Iowa turned sharply to concern around 1:17 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Not long after Cade McNamara, the heralded Michigan transfer, completed back-to-back deep balls to Seth Anderson (for 37 yards) and Diante Vines (for 45), the fifth-year senior was scrambling from pressure and while trying to gain a few yards against the first-team defense tumbled to the ground without contact.

The same right knee that McNamara had surgically repaired in November – and the reason he was withheld from 11-on-11 drills in the spring – was suddenly in the spotlight again. McNamara pulled himself off the field, and a trainer accompanied him through the Kinnick tunnel. McNamara walked slowly but without help, and Hawkeye fans in the stadium and following online held their collective breath.

About an hour later, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz provided what can be classified as a somewhat-optimistic report: That McNamara’s injury is not structural. A soft-tissue injury, meaning probably a sprain or strain. Ferentz indicated that the injury was above the knee.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously,” Ferentz said. “He needs work like everyone out here needs work. But hopefully (it's) nothing too serious.”

A few days? A few weeks? We don’t know that yet. Ferentz said he was "not alarmed" with the information he had Saturday. Ferentz spoke briefly with McNamara before spending about 10 minutes with reporters following the practice, where the main topic was the health of QB1.

“He’s not happy, because he doesn’t want to miss time,” Ferentz said. “He doesn’t like not playing, he doesn’t like not practicing. I just told him (that) injuries are part of the game. It stinks. … But my guess is he’ll wear the training staff out the next couple days or whatever it takes.”

The old “day-to-day” tag probably is appropriate to classify this one. With three Saturdays until the Sept. 2 season opener vs. Utah State, every day matters for a quarterback still trying to master the Hawkeyes’ system.

“It’s going to be one of those things we’ve got to take day by day," Ferentz said, "and hopefully it’s on the shorter end than the longer end.”

During his time on the field, McNamara’s play was up and down. The highs outweighed the lows, but he was intercepted twice – once by Jermari Harris on a well-covered throw to the left side, once by TJ Hall after tight end Erick All couldn’t hang on to a short pass over the middle. That one wasn’t McNamara’s fault.

In his first 11-on-11 time in a public setting, McNamara’s accuracy and arm strength were good. He seemed to be taking more chances than Ferentz’s quarterbacks normally do.

This was the ninth practice of fall camp. Overall, McNamara has been encouraged by what he’s seen from the offense.

“I’m very confident in the group that we have, starting from the O-line to the running backs to the wideouts to the tight ends, we have a really good group,” McNamara said Friday. “We have a lot of talent, and the thing that really stands out to me is the amount of effort that these guys give in practice and what they’re willing to do to get better.

“We really care about doing well this season. Overall, as camp continues and as we continue through the season as an offense, we’re growing more confident in one another.”

But that confidence would go downhill in a hurry if McNamara is lost for any significant amount of time, at least on the outside. We were reminded about the precarious nature of the Hawkeyes’ 2023 season after McNamara tumbled to the Duke Slater Field turf.

Here is some other stuff that stood out Saturday:

Iowa’s first-team offense has options

With the team’s most veteran wide receiver, Nico Ragaini, out nursing an injury, it was Vines and Anderson who got the extended first-team reps, with Iowa utilizing two-tight end sets featuring Luke Lachey and Erick All, along with running back Kaleb Johnson.

Anderson was the most active receiver, catching a 24-yarder early from McNamara, then holding on for an 11-yard touchdown grab during a red-zone period in which he was hit while making the catch. The ball squirted loose after Anderson hit the ground, but the on-field officials signaled a touchdown. That was the only TD of the day for the McNamara-led offense.

Anderson later made a diving catch on that 37-yarder on a perfectly thrown deep shot up the left side by McNamara. On the next play, Vines beat Harris for those 45 yards. And the fans at Kinnick were pumped. This was the type of attacking offense that was missing last year behind porous line play and few viable options out wide.

“Today is probably as good a day as he’s had,” Ferentz said of Anderson, the Charleston Southern transfer who missed spring practice with a hamstring issue. “He likes to show off for the crowd, apparently.”

Vines and Anderson plus Ragaini seem to be the top three at receiver; pick your order. And Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown is certainly in the mix as well.

Brown was among the second-team wide receivers and made a tough 20-yard catch on third-and-8 from McNamara early in the 11-on-11 period. Brown certainly looks the part but is behind the others in learning the offense and the system after arriving in June.

How good could Deacon Hill be?

Certainly, the backup quarterback was thrust into an even greater spotlight Saturday, with the McNamara cloud hanging over the last hour of practice.

Hill, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Wisconsin who arrived in January, was recruited to Madison by Jon Budmayr, the second-year analyst in the program and former Wisconsin quarterback and QBs coach under Paul Chryst. Budmayr never coached Hill – he left for the Colorado State offensive coordinator job in 2021 – but was the main draw for his transfer here.

Hill was buried on the depth chart at Wisconsin. At Iowa, the 6-foot-3, 258-pound native of Santa Barbara, California, is No. 2. That’s because Joe Labas, who started Iowa’s 21-0 Music City Bowl win against Kentucky, has been out with an injury since July. Ferentz sounded hopeful that Labas could return as soon as this week. That would certainly help Iowa's QB situation if McNamara is sidelined for a week or two.

That makes Hill the front-runner at No. 2 going into the season opener.

“It’s a ton of great reps,” Hill said. “I think it really helps me, in that I’m getting experience I haven’t gotten before, getting to run team day in and day out and getting comfortable.”

Arm strength is probably Hill's No. 1 asset, followed by accuracy.

“He’s got some really good potential, but he hasn’t played much,” Ferentz said.

Hill has been learning from McNamara during camp. His pro-style background at Wisconsin helped the transition. His best throw Saturday was a touchdown to tight end Steve Stilianos, but he was intercepted three times – including twice by second-team cornerback Deshaun Lee, one of which was returned for a 95-yard touchdown. That's a no-no.

“A lot of the (Iowa) concepts were easier, but the terminology was more difficult,” Hill said. “We’ve got a really good grasp of the offense now. I think (McNamara) learned it a bit quicker. Him learning it quicker has helped me a lot, because he can help me.”

Who else stood out on Kids Day?

One player who really popped was Brian Allen, a redshirt freshman defensive end. It seemed like No. 90 was in the backfield all day long, whether he lined up on the left or the right. Part of that was probably due to going against tackles who are not in the mix to play. But still, it was a day Allen can build on. Iowa could use more depth on the edge.

“That was probably his best day, his most active day,” Ferentz said. “Kind of like Seth (Anderson). It’s good to see some guys. Maybe when the lights come on, they go a little better.”

Defensive tackle Aaron Graves, who was with the No. 1 unit with Noah Shannon sidelined, was dominant. That could also be seen as concerning, that the middle of Iowa’s offensive line couldn’t stop him. Defensive end Deontae Craig also looked dominant in limited reps.

And the depth of Iowa’s running backs stood out. Johnson is expected to be the top guy, but Leshon Williams and Jaziun Patterson showed explosiveness. Likewise, true freshman Kamari Moulton has a nice burst and even got some praise from Ferentz afterward.

“He’s got some ability. Great young guy,” Ferentz said. “So, I think we’ve got a good room there.”

The injury report

Two of the most notable guys sidelined Saturday were right tackle Daijon Parker and defensive back Cooper DeJean. Iowa cannot afford to lose DeJean, the preseason Big Ten defensive player of the year, for any amount of time. Ferentz eased concerns, saying it was a soft-tissue injury for DeJean. Ragaini, wide receiver Jacob Bostick and linebacker Karson Sharar were other two-deep guys who didn’t practice.

“We’ve got a lot of guys out with camp injuries,” Ferentz said. “Hopeful that most of the guys that weren’t out here will return sometime next week.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.