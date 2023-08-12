Podcast: Cade McNamara injured, plus more of what we learned at Iowa football's open scrimmage

Everyone wearing black and gold inside Kinnick Stadium Saturday held their breath as Cade McNamara gingerly trotted to the locker room with trainers by his side. The Iowa quarterback and top asset for this 2023 season pulled himself out of the Kids Day scrimmage after an awkward slide on a QB scramble. The concern doesn't seem to be too high, but Iowa obviously can't afford to lose McNamara for any length of time. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman dive into that and more from Saturday's open scrimmage.

To read Chad's thoughts from Kids Day, click here.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream replay of Saturday's podcast, click here.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.