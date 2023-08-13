Seth Anderson, Deshaun Lee, Jermari Harris among Iowa football standouts at Kids' Day

IOWA CITY — Star defensive back Cooper DeJean was not in pads for Saturday’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick scrimmage. Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz was optimistic that DeJean will be back soon.

DeJean’s absence created an opportunity to soothe one of the questions about Iowa’s defense entering 2023. Saturday was a good sign for Iowa’s outlook at cornerback. Deshaun Lee and Jermari Harris had impressive days.

The Hawkeyes lost Riley Moss this offseason, a standout cornerback who combined with DeJean to make a formidable duo. Moss’ departure means that Iowa needed to find a replacement to play opposite of DeJean.

Pairing someone with DeJean is part of it. Building depth is another. Remember the game last season against Nebraska, when all Iowa needed to do was win to get to the Big Ten Championship Game. But DeJean went down early with an injury, and Iowa's secondary got torched by Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer, ending the regular season on a sour note.

“You don’t want Cooper out, obviously,” Ferentz said. “It gives other guys a chance to play more and us to learn more about them and have confidence in them. So it’s also bad when a player isn’t out there but it creates opportunity.”

Jermari Harris’ return

Let’s start with Harris, who is the prime candidate to start at cornerback alongside DeJean in 2023.

After two seasons with limited playing time, Harris was a contributor for Iowa in 2021. He had 34 tackles and four interceptions, including one pick in each of the last three games of the 2021 season. But Harris didn’t play at all in 2022. After a suspension, Harris missed the rest of the season due to injury.

Harris said it was the longest stretch in which he’s been unable to play football.

“I’ve been through some tough times growing up, so I’m used to overcoming things,” Harris said. “It won’t be the last thing that I have overcome; that’s just life in general. I’m just going to continue to keep pushing. Do what I gotta do to keep moving forward.”

Harris said he is now 100% healthy. On Saturday, he looked the part.

Harris was in coverage on the outside when quarterback Cade McNamara went back for a pass. Harris was physical and stuck with his man. McNamara’s throw wasn’t accurate, but Harris did an admirable job reacting and snatching it out of the air.

“He missed a lot of time last year,” Ferentz said of Harris. “So it’s obviously harder on him than anybody else. So he’s been practicing well. In fact, in the spring I think, I remember I mentioned he was trying to do too much last spring. Just got back on the field, he’s going to try to make every play. And we don’t need him to do that. We just need him to play his position … He’s had a really good camp.”

Deshaun Lee's emergence

Now let’s get to Lee, who was one of the more impressive defensive players on Saturday.

His first interception was masterful. He and receiver Kaleb Brown were tracking a pass down the field. They went down in a heap, with Brown initially on the bottom and Lee on top. Lee rolled over, using that leverage to secure control of the ball in a swift motion.

Later, Lee got another intercaption, again covering Brown. Brown was heading toward the side of the end zone when quarterback Deacon Hill tossed a pass his way. Lee jumped the route, gliding in front of Brown and picking it off.

Neither pick appeared to be Brown’s fault (in terms of running the route). It was just two really good plays by Lee.

Lee has far less experience than Harris and DeJean. Last season, his first with the Iowa program, he redshirted and didn’t get any playing time.

“You think about how much he’s played or how much he hasn’t played, more realistically,” Ferentz said. “It’s good for him to be out here, too, in a good tempo drill and do some good things.”

It’s also worth noting that another option at cornerback is TJ Hall, who also had an interception on a ball that squirted out of the grasp of Erick All on Saturday. Whether it be Lee or Harris or Hall, Saturday was an encouraging development for Iowa’s cornerbacks.

Seth Anderson looks legit

Two of the off-season additions who dominated headlines were McNamara and Brown, who came from high-profile programs Michigan and Ohio State, respectively. Less heralded among the newcomers was receiver Anderson, a transfer from Charleston Southern.

Anderson ran with the first team on Saturday and made some eye-opening plays.

In the red zone, McNamara spun the ball in a tight window between two defenders with another in hot pursuit. Anderson showed strong hands, snagging the ball in traffic. After a battle in the end zone, the ball popped out, but it was ruled a touchdown.

He later got behind the defense down the sideline and caught a gorgeous pass from McNamara, flopping belly down as he hit the turf.

Anderson was dealing with an injury in the spring but has been a full participant in fall camp. He adds another potential playmaker on the outside along with Diante Vines, Nico Ragaini (who was out Saturday) and Brown. That group has the potential to bring some firepower that Iowa didn’t have last season.

“We didn’t see him in the spring, so we thought he was a really good prospect,” Ferentz said of Anderson. “And today was about as good of a day as he’s had. He likes to show off for the crowd, apparently. But that was encouraging. He works hard. He’s got a great attitude. Had the injury in the spring which kept him off the field. But he’s been out there every day this camp. That’s been really good.”

Tight end, running back rooms look strong

Iowa played two tight ends at the same time Saturday, something Ferentz said the team will employ frequently.

The Hawkeyes have two very capable tight ends — one a newcomer to the program (Erick All) and one a Hawkeye veteran (Luke Lachey). Lachey played in the shadow of now-departed Sam LaPorta during the last two seasons, but is an obvious breakout candidate in 2023. While Lachey played on the end of the line Saturday, the Michigan transfer All was spread out wide.

“They’re two of our better guys, better players in general,” Ferentz said of All and Lachey. “Absolutely we’ll be doing that (playing them together).”

Another potential dynamic duo is in the running back room with Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson. Williams, a redshirt junior, popped off an explosive touchdown run Saturday. At Friday's Media Day, Ferentz said Williams is “practicing about as good as I've seen him ever right now.”

Johnson showed off his shiftiness in the scrimmage. He went around the left side of the line before making a quick cut to the outside and making a defender look silly. Johnson, one of the bright spots offensively last season, could emerge as one of the better backs in the Big Ten in 2023.

Hawkeye fans can expect to see plenty of Williams and Johnson this season.

Said Ferentz: “Feel really good about our first two guys.”

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com