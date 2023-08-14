Iowa football checks in at No. 25 in preseason AP poll

Iowa football checked in at No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

Other ranked Big Ten teams are Michigan (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3), Penn State (No. 7) and Wisconsin (No. 19).

Iowa is set to play at Penn State and at Wisconsin during the 2023 regular season.

The Hawkeyes have now been ranked in four of the last five preseason AP Top 25 polls. Iowa was No. 18 in 2021, No. 24 in 2020 and No. 20 in 2019.

Iowa was not ranked in the top 25 of the recently released USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

There is considerable optimism surrounding the Hawkeyes entering their season opener against Utah State on Sept. 2. Iowa brought in coveted transfer quarterback Cade McNamara, along with receivers Kaleb Brown and Seth Anderson. That, combined with a more experienced offensive line and other returning playmakers, including Luke Lachey, Kaleb Johnson, Nico Ragaini and Diante Vines, brings hope that Iowa's offense could have more firepower in 2023.

Iowa lost some production on defense, including Jack Campbell and Riley Moss, but returns star power in Cooper DeJean. The defense line has lots of talent and depth. Others on defense that could emerge as key pieces are Jay Higgins, Virginia transfer Nick Jackson, Jermari Harris and Xavier Nwankpa.