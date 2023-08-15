Leistikow: On 'special assistant' Jon Budmayr's growing influence within the Iowa football offense

IOWA CITY − For 12 years, Jon Budmayr proudly wore the red and white colors of the Wisconsin Badgers. He did so as a backup quarterback, as a student assistant, as a graduate assistant coach, as a quality-control assistant and then for three years as quarterbacks coach under Paul Chryst.

On Friday, he happily wore a white polo with the Iowa Hawkeyes’ signature Tigerhawk logo. Friends back in Madison ask Budmayr what it's like to now be wearing the black and gold for a school he once saw as a bitter border rival.

“Within this profession, that goes away so fast,” Budmayr said at the Hawkeye football team’s media day, his first public interview since joining the program as a volunteer coach in the spring of 2022. “This place, you can’t get a better staff, from top to bottom. That was very similar to my time at Wisconsin. Coach Chryst, he’s a mentor to me. He did an unbelievable job of making you feel that. And when I came here, I felt that same thing.

“Coach (Kirk) Ferentz is a Hall of Fame football coach, but you sit down with him for 10 minutes and it doesn’t take long to figure out he’s a better person than he is coach. That’s been a real highlight for me and my family.”

Budmayr has been somewhat of a mysterious figure outside of the walls of the Hansen Football Performance Center ... and even inside. His presence caught some players off guard two springs ago. During an August 2022 podcast, former Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta joked about seeing Budmayr for the first time, saying: “Out of the blue, there’s this new guy in the building, and he has his hands in the offense. I’m just like, ‘Who the (heck) is this guy?’”

Budmayr has gone from taking no pay then to now earning more than $27,000 a month − the equivalent of $325,000 a year − plus medical and dental benefits to serve as a “senior special assistant to the head coach” and "no later than" Jan. 31, 2024.

That Budmayr is so handsomely compensated despite NCAA rules that prohibit him from providing in-person instruction to players shows how much he is valued by Ferentz, the 25th-year Iowa head coach, and Ferentz's oldest son, Brian, Iowa’s seventh-year offensive coordinator.

Brian Ferentz freely admitted that as a former offensive line and tight ends coach he had much to learn about quarterback play when he took over that position group following Ken O'Keefe's retirement in early 2022. Enter Budmayr, who Iowa has known about since the mid-to late-2000s when it tried to recruit him as a player out of Woodstock, Illinois.

“That’s not my expertise, that’s not what I’ve done,” Ferentz said Friday. “So, I lean on him in a lot of regards. Simple things, fundamental things. I want to learn. I want to know as much as I can about the position.

“I have the utmost respect for Jon. I think he’s an excellent football coach, I think he’s an excellent quarterback coach. As an offensive football person, I think he’s really smart. I think he has a really bright future, and I just feel fortunate that we have him here.”

Even if Budmayr left the program tomorrow, his impact would be heavily felt in Iowa's 2023 season. In an NCAA rule change, non-coaching staff members can now contact prospective student-athletes on the school’s behalf. Budmayr had gone from volunteer coach to analyst at Iowa last fall and helped attract the current top two at quarterback for the Hawkeyes: Michigan transfer Cade McNamara and Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill. Budmayr was promoted to Kirk Ferentz's "special assistant" on Dec. 5, four days after McNamara committed to Iowa.

Budmayr tried to recruit both quarterbacks while at Wisconsin; though he missed on McNamara, the two developed a strong relationship. Having McNamara arrive in January gave Budmayr license to tailor offensive concepts to McNamara’s refined accuracy.

Budmayr successfully recruited Hill to Wisconsin, but he left for the OC position at Colorado State before Hill arrived. Now, that duo has also been reunited.

“He’s helping me understand a lot of defenses, what we’re trying to attack and why we’re attacking it,” Hill said. “With him, I’ve seen our group grow exponentially.”

Budmayr was on the practice field during Saturday’s Kids' Day at Kinnick scrimmage and was one of the first to put his arm around McNamara after he returned from the locker room with what Kirk Ferentz indicated was likely a quad strain. While Budmayr is not allowed to provide “technical or tactical instruction” (per UI compliance), that doesn’t stop him from being a respected, influential figure among players. Under the rules, Budmayr can even recommend play calls to a full-time coach on game days from the field or the press box.

“The biggest thing for (the quarterbacks) is having a plan in place that I believe helps them play efficiently, play in rhythm (and) understand what you’re being presented with defensively,” Budmayr said, “so that you can make good decisions and ultimately get the ball to playmakers.”

Budmayr appreciates the relationship he has with both Ferentzes.

“You come into a situation that I walked into here, and it can go one of two ways,” Budmayr said. “It can be the guy who is sitting in the back of the room and taking it in, or you can provide value. (The latter) doesn’t happen unless you have a coordinator like Brian who is willing to put his ego aside and say, ‘I want the best for Iowa football. I want to improve.’”

It is not hard to envision a scenario in which the Iowa offense, under McNamara’s capable direction and with Budmayr’s growing influence, improves considerably from its 2022 depths and allows the embattled Brian Ferentz to transition to another job elsewhere, perhaps in the NFL. If something like that happened, it would be an easy leap to think that Kirk Ferentz would be comfortable tapping Budmayr as his next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Coincidence or not, the $325,000 Budmayr is making annually at Iowa is what he was paid to be Colorado State's OC in 2021.

That’s emblematic of the type of trust and respect the program is showing toward Budmayr, who was left without a job after the Colorado State staff was cleaned out following the 2021 season.

“At the time, that was very hard for me – being young in the profession and being exposed to what can happen,” Budmayr, 32, said. “Just real fortunate to be here and be surrounded by really great people.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.