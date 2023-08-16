From fullback to Fry, Hayden Large picks up on Iowa football's history since transfer to the Hawkeyes

Hayden Large spent the last three football seasons in northwest Iowa, nearly 700 miles from his hometown of Hudsonville, Michigan.

He went there to play college football, and spent three seasons at Dordt University. During his time with the Defenders, his father, Forrest, never missed a game.

Forrest would make the trip – sometimes by plane, but most times traveling 12 hours by car – to see his son play college football. Over 20 of his weekends in the past few years were spent on the roads between southwest Michigan and northwest Iowa, all to see an NAIA team compete.

“My dad’s a real big part of my life, and he’s super supportive,” Large told the Des Moines Register on Friday. “Dordt from my house in Michigan is a 12-hour drive, and he never missed a game. I just love him, and he’s the reason I work hard.”

The trip to see his son play college football will be a bit easier for Forrest this season, though.

Large transferred to Iowa from Dordt for his senior year.

Not only has the change converted much of his family from supporters of an unnamed Big Ten opponent – Large laughed and opted to not share the name when asked which team his relative supported – to fans of the Hawkeyes, but it also cut his father’s commute in half.

More:Iowa football checks in at No. 25 in preseason AP poll

“He is so excited,” Large said. “A lot of my other family is super pumped about it too because it’s a hard drive and a lot of cornfields through Iowa (to Dordt). The drive to Iowa City, it’s going to be awesome for him.”

Large’s journey from NAIA to Big Ten football

LeVar Woods spends most of his time serving as Iowa’s special teams coordinator.

But when he isn’t focused on developing part of the Hawkeyes’ on-field product, Woods looks for talented players to add to Iowa’s roster. One of his recruiting areas? Northwest Iowa.

It was there – at Dordt University – that Woods found Large.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior played his first three seasons of college football suiting up as a tight end for the Defenders. He played in 31 games at Dordt and recorded 62 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After three seasons playing in the NAIA, Large entered the transfer portal.

More:Seth Anderson, Deshaun Lee, Jermari Harris among Iowa football standouts at Kids' Day

At first, he just heard from smaller schools. Then, a Division I program from across the state took notice.

“LeVar got word that a good tight end from Dordt (was in the portal),” Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge told the Des Moines Register. “Seeing his film…this kid could help us because he can run, he can hit, he’s a great kid on and off the field.”

Large knew little to nothing about Iowa football before he moved to Sioux Center. At Dordt, though, a lot of his teammates were Hawkeyes fans, and he followed Iowa football intermittently while playing for the Defenders.

It wasn’t until Woods reached out that Large saw a chance for himself to play at a larger school. Iowa offered him as a preferred walk-on, and Large jumped at the opportunity.

More:Leistikow: Scary moment for Cade McNamara and other thoughts from Iowa's Kids Day practice

Turning a tight end into a fullback

Large came to Iowa as a tight end.

He will start the season as a fullback.

While the move makes sense from a playing time perspective – Iowa’s tight end room is one of the more stacked groups on the roster – it wasn’t like Large volunteered for his new position.

“Eli Miller, he was going to play fullback,” Large said. “And then he (got injured) and they kind of had a void there. When they told me I was going to start taking some snaps at fullback, I was ecstatic, because it’s an opportunity, right?”

More:Leistikow: The biggest story of Iowa's 2023 football season? The offensive line

Large didn’t hesitate when asked to switch positions, especially when the move opened up an opportunity for him to go from just another name on the roster to a potential starter as the only fullback on the depth chart.

The switch was made easier for Large by the same player he “took” the position from: Eli Miller. Large emphasized that Miller was around during camp and practice, and helped Large get comfortable in his new role.

“He’s been a great teammate,” Large said. “That’s what separates Iowa because that guy is trying to make me a better player, and it’s been an honor to be his teammate.”

Miller’s coaching could certainly help Large adjust to the fullback role faster.

But the transfer tight end knows a thing or two about switching up positions.

Large was a tight end, running back, linebacker and safety during his high school football career at Unity Christian. During his junior season – in which Unity won a state championship – he ran for 1,272 yards with 14 touchdowns and recorded 60 tackles and two interceptions on defense. He spent the entirety of his senior season on the sideline with an injury.

If anything, Large’s experience at a variety of positions prepared him for his moment at Iowa.

“Having experience at all positions is what you need, honestly,” Large said. “I mean, I’ve been in the backfield a little bit. It’s not playing fullback in the Big Ten. But at least I know how to put my hand down, I guess.

“One of the things coach LeVar Woods says is that the biggest compliment you get as a football player is that you’re a good football player. Not that you’re a good position player, but you’re a good football player.”

More:Leistikow: Predicting every Big Ten team's record for the 2023 season

Large's newfound connections to Iowa lore

Large doesn’t remember his name being a big deal before he moved to Iowa City and joined the Hawkeyes football program, but he did know that his new position was a popular one and that he would have big shoes to fill.

Monte Pottebaum was Iowa’s starting fullback last season. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent before retiring from the NFL in late July. Outside of taking over for a fan favorite, Large also extends the string of fullbacks at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are one of the few programs in college football that utilize a fullback. Of the 14 teams in the Big Ten, only Iowa and Nebraska list fullbacks on the roster. The fullback is a new piece of the Huskers’ offense under Matt Rhule, while at Iowa, the fullback is somewhat of a tradition.

More:Iowa football releases first depth chart for fall 2023: 5 things you need to know

“It’s kind of crazy how the fullback’s kind of gone inexistent in most programs,” Large said. “I think it’s an honor, honestly. Like Monte Pottebaum last year, he was a fan favorite, great fullback, and now I’m trying to make a name for myself.”

Making a name for himself may be easier said than done, though.

And that’s where the popularity of Large’s first name comes in.

In addition to his new position, Large has familiarized himself with another piece of Hawkeyes’ history. He shares a first name with Hayden Fry, the legendary head coach who turned Iowa into a powerhouse football program, won three Big Ten Championships in 10 years and went 143-89-6 in 20 seasons in Iowa City.

They may share a name, but Large knew very little about Fry before coming to Iowa.

More:Leistikow: What brought Kaleb Brown from Ohio State to Iowa, and his plans to become a star

That, however, has changed.

“Yes, yes I do,” Large said when asked if he understands the significance of his name at Iowa.

Large is trusting the process

Sometimes Large wonders if his football journey would’ve been different had he not gotten injured his senior year of high school. He expected to spend that season out on the field, not on crutches with a brace over his left knee.

More:Leistikow: What's made Iowa's Seth Wallace one of the best-kept secrets in college football

But his high school football experience led him to Dordt, and Dordt led him to Iowa, and as a walk-on, Large had to bet on himself in his latest endeavor.

“I’m just trying to prove to myself that I can do it,” Large said. “If I don’t do this, in like 20 years, I’m gonna regret it. I come from a smaller town and smaller school, so it’s a real honor. It’s an opportunity that kids dream about.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.