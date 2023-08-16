PODCAST: What if Cade McNamara's injury spills into Week 1 for Iowa football?

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Tyler Tachman look at the news of the week, an apparent quad muscle injury to starting quarterback Cade McNamara. We look at the possible timetable for return, what it means for the opener against Utah State and more.

We also review the Kids Day scrimmage with a closer eye while discussing some of the most intriguing figures on the 2023 roster: Kaleb Johnson, Xavier Nwankpa, Ben Kueter and Jon Budmayr.

Of course, there's always time for basketball talk, too.

