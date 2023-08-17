After stellar freshman season, Iowa football's Kaleb Johnson could be 'the next big thing'

This hill is steep. A street lined with green grass and trees is located in a residential area in Ohio. It is where Derrick Partman, owner of R.I.S.E. FIT, takes athletes to train.

“Death Valley,” he calls it.

One day, over a year ago, this is where Partman was with a handful of athletes.

One of those young athletes was a sight to see. In fact, some neighbors actually came out to watch.

“He reminds me of Derrick Henry,” Partman recalls one onlooker saying.

It begged the question: Who is this kid?

Partman let it be known.

That’s Kaleb Johnson.

The person the neighbors were watching had incredible physical tools, but also the work ethic and mental resolve to back it up.

Since he was a kid, Johnson manifested his goals by writing them down. What really made him believe it was when he wrote down that he wanted to be a starting running back in high school and it came to fruition.

But back that day at “Death Valley,” before Johnson had even played a snap of football at Iowa, Partman was awestruck by what he was seeing.

“I’m like, 'Man, this kid,'” Partman said, “'he’s going to be the next big thing.'”

'He’s a perfect fit at Iowa'

Nate Mahon sat down for a dinner meeting with Johnson and his grandfather.

Mahon was hired as Hamilton High School’s football coach following Johnson’s freshman season. Johnson showed his talent that year, despite the fact that the team struggled. In the aftermath of that, Johnson could’ve transferred out of Hamilton for another opportunity. So after being hired as coach, Mahon met with Johnson and his grandfather to try to convince him to stay.

“Basically asking him like, ‘Can you hang in there with us?” Mahon recalls. “'We’re gonna make sure this is a good experience for you. We’re gonna make sure that you’re going to be highly recruited and make sure that you get a lot of carries and things are going to work out if you stay at Hamilton.'”

Johnson stayed.

“Coach Mahon came in, he showed me love outside of football,” Johnson said. “He did every little thing to make sure that he knew that I had his trust and he could trust me. I believe that’s a big thing for when he (came to Hamilton) and I stayed just because of him. Loyalty and the love I have for him.”

There were other instances, too, that revealed Johnson’s character. There were times before his senior season when he shared carries, but was “very accepting of his role,” Mahon said. Johnson trained so much that the coaching staff actually had to tell him to scale it back.

During his senior season, Hamilton won its first game but then had the next couple of games canceled due to COVID-19. Because of that, the team wasn’t allowed to train on campus, but Johnson helped organize off-site workouts. That season, he was asked to also play some defense because that was what the team needed.

He obliged.

Johnson was originally committed to California. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, when asked about Johnson’s recruitment later, responded in a light-hearted manner.

“I remember he was going to Cal,” Ferentz said at Iowa football media day. “Like explain that, right? It's kind of random from Hamilton, Ohio; you've got to admit that. A lot of schools between here and Cal. With all due respect to Cal. I mean, Berkley, all that stuff. But it's kind of weird and random.”

But that changed after Johnson took a visit to Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' memorable win over Penn State in 2021. He flipped his commitment shortly after.

To Mahon, now the coach at West Clermont High School, Johnson and Iowa are well-suited for each other.

“He just brings his lunch pail to work every day,” Mahon said. “In the weight room or on the field, he was always ready to go and show up. That’s why he’s a perfect fit at Iowa.”

Kaleb 'Rocky' Johnson

Back on that day at “Death Valley,” Partman was there watching. So were some neighbors.

The athletes were doing conditioning, running up the hill. Some were fatigued. Johnson, though a few inches shorter than NFL running back Derrick Henry, kept on going. Up the hill, then back down. Over and over.

“It was just the fact that he kept going up that hill, not passing out, not dying like the other athletes,” Partman said. “He just kept going and going. It was like watching a Rocky movie.”

That work paid dividends because Johnson’s opportunity at Iowa came early. Gavin Williams missed time due to injury. Leshon Williams missed time due to a personal matter. The result was Johnson becoming a bright spot on an offense with few of them in 2022. In a program that has seen elite running backs, Johnson set Iowa’s freshman rushing record. His headlining performance came against Purdue when he ran for 200 yards.

What makes it even more impressive was that he did it behind a poor offensive line. But fittingly, Johnson had already dealt with this before. As a senior in high school, Johnson rushed for over 1,000 yards, despite the fact that he was playing with a struggling offensive line.

“He was a leader and I give him credit for never really getting discouraged and upset during that season,” Mahon said. “He was never discouraged and he was always very positive.”

Johnson’s thoughts on his first season at Iowa suggest he is still capable of much more.

“At first last year, I was kind of scared, timid,” Johnson said. “Because I didn’t know what to expect. I came from high school, straight to college and played.”

If there were times last season when Johnson was “timid,” then the Big Ten might be in for a wake-up call in 2023. Johnson has gained roughly 10 pounds from his playing weight as a freshman. He has worked on his agility, something he showed off with a shifty move during the Kids’ Day at Kinnick open practice. Johnson was hesitant to reveal the goals he wrote down for 2023 but did say he wants to have more than 300 receiving yards.

There’s optimism that Iowa’s revamped offensive roster — headlined by Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara — will be improved from last season. The running game is an important part of that. Iowa has a strong running back room this season, a big part of which is due to the potential of Johnson and the depth provided by Williams.

Johnson was outstanding in 2022. He might be even better in 2023.

“You saw the size, you saw the speed right away from a recruit in high school,” said Ladell Betts, Iowa’s running backs coach. “But more or less, just talking to his coaches, you saw what kind of person he was. A guy that was willing to work. A guy who was willing to come in here and compete. And that’s what he’s done.”

