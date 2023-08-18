Leistikow: Beth Goetz off to a strong start in Iowa athletics' top seat

IOWA CITY − Everything about Beth Goetz’s life and career has seemingly shaped her for the moment that she was clearly ready for Thursday, her first 30-minute press conference as interim athletics director at the University of Iowa.

Goetz is a Midwesterner at heart, raised in the St. Louis area where her parents still live. She’s the oldest of four daughters, a dynamic that she jokes shaped her to be “a prototypical oldest child (from) psych books.” (She would know, as a former psychology major.) Such oldest-child qualities fit Goetz to a tee: Organized, reliable, outspoken, conscientious and a high achiever.

She was an All-American soccer midfielder at Brevard College in North Carolina before transferring to Clemson, where she became a team captain. By age 23, she was promoted to women’s soccer coach at Missouri-St. Louis, a Division II program, after the head coach abruptly stepped down.

Those 12 years, from 1997 through 2008, might have been the most valuable professional experience of her life.

“It’s a great training ground to get your feet wet,” Goetz told the Des Moines Register in a 1-on-1 interview that will air in full on Wednesday’s Hawk Central radio show on KXnO in Des Moines. “As soon as they figure out you can manage practice and how to get your team to a game, they add different things to your plate.”

In small-college sports, it’s all hands on deck and very little pay. While coaching, Goetz familiarized herself as an equipment manager, she taught classes, she learned about compliance and ran the business office. She was eventually tapped as the school’s assistant athletics director, too, a role that propelled her into administration jobs at Butler, Minnesota (where she served as interim AD in 2015-16), UConn and then four years as Ball State’s athletics director.

“For me, it was the perfect launching ground to understand what the bigger picture might look like,” Goetz said, “and where I wanted to go eventually.”

Goetz has found it difficult to depart every place she’s been, particularly Ball State. But when she was hired as deputy athletics director at Iowa in September 2022, replacing the retiring Barbara Burke, Goetz was clued into the fact that longtime Iowa AD Gary Barta might be moving on at some point in the near future. Now, she didn’t expect that moment to come so quickly – Barta made his retirement announcement in May, and his final day was Aug. 1 – but she was ready.

And it showed on Thursday.

Goetz hit home runs on some of the highest-interest topics. The two most intriguing issues among Iowa fans, based on my text-group inbox, were Iowa athletics’ relationship with the Iowa SWARM Collective and the unusual Brian Ferentz contract put in place by Barta early this year.

On name, image and likeness (NIL), Goetz has already demonstrated a stark departure in approach from her predecessor. In her first days on the job, she hosted SWARM CEO Brad Heinrichs for 30 minutes in her office. That was 30 more minutes than Heinrichs got with Barta in the first year after the collective was launched.

Without the work of Heinrichs and supportive Hawkeye fans, Iowa would not have had the success in the transfer portal that it did during the football offseason with the likes of Cade McNamara, Nick Jackson, Kaleb Brown and others coming to Iowa City. Goetz recognizes that and understands the importance of the university-collective relationship. They can help one another out, even if it's just a voice atop the department that stresses to donors that SWARM helps upgrade and maintain roster talent in football and basketball.

“It has been wonderful to at least start to build a relationship with Brad,” Goetz said. “… When it comes to name, image and likeness, it's a critical, critical piece for our student-athletes and our success competitively, no different than the generosity that's coming in through NIL gifts and through the SWARM and in other ways. It's just as important these days as scholarships and facilities.

“Really what Brad and his team have done is given us a chance to be successful, and the way that they did it if you look across the country, many of the other collectives didn't quite have the same success right out of the gate.”

And rather than sidestepping the $88,500 in income that SWARM has generated in the first two months from the launch of a golden ale produced by Exile Brewing Company, Goetz embraced it and recognized its popularity as football’s Sept. 2 opener vs. Utah State approaches.

“The launch of SWARM beer, how fun is that?” she said. “Sounds like they’re having trouble keeping it on the shelves.”

On Brian Ferentz, there had been some outside chatter that Goetz should tear up the contract provision that Ferentz, Iowa’s embattled offensive coordinator and son of the head coach, would earn a new contract if the Hawkeyes log seven wins and average 25 points per game. Detractors said it would be a “distraction” for the team. Goetz succinctly said the contract still stands and that she’ll evaluate where things stand after the season.

While the contract will be a talking point on the outside, it would be unproductive for Goetz to change course on the inside even when it comes to the powerful Ferentz name. Iowa’s highly-paid coaches are professional in their approach and won’t be guided by a contract clause. Plus, they constantly preach to their players to focus on the work inside the building, not what’s said outside of it. If the 25 points-per-game clause becomes a distraction, that’s not Barta’s fault or Goetz's. Brian Ferentz is fortunate that he received a life raft to save his job after Iowa ranked No. 130 out of 131 FBS teams in offense in 2022.

“I get it, it’s very unique. But it’s the agreement that was put in place,” Goetz told the Register. “We understand there’s going to be chatter around it. From a day-to-day perspective, any coach I’ve ever met is worried about winning games. Not that we don’t want to win them with more style or more points or anything like that, but I am 100% confident that Brian and Kirk and that entire staff (is) focused on how to beat (the) opponent and to have one more point on the scoreboard than they do.”

Goetz on Thursday didn't overpromise anything, but she also demonstrated a willingness and ability to over-deliver.

The 38,500-square-foot Iowa wrestling facility, she said cautiously, is ahead of schedule. The original August 2024 target completion date on the $30 million-plus building adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena could be ready to open this spring, she said.

“Just walking past there now that they have some of the siding on, the glass in the front,” Goetz said, “it really is impressive.”

And fans’ long-heard cries about upgrading Carver-Hawkeye, which opened in 1983, are being heard. Goetz said a feasibility study is underway to determine what can be done to improve the 40-year-old home to Iowa basketball, wrestling and gymnastics.

“We’ll know more in the coming months what that might look like,” she said. “… I’m excited to dive in and see what we can come up with.”

She interjected to joke that one Carver tweak is already whirring in her mind: “More ice cream machines.”

To say that Goetz won the day would be an understatement.

Now, can she win the full-time job?

She is undoubtedly the front-runner. UI president Barbara Wilson has given her a long runway of an audition, saying a national search won’t begin until early 2024. Goetz will have around six months to make her mark from the top chair in the athletics department. And it cannot be discounted that she could be faced with arguably the most important decision an athletics director can make: Hiring a new football coach.

Even if it’s less than a 10% chance that Kirk Ferentz, 68, hangs it up after this season, it’s something Goetz needs to be prepared for. Rather than brushing off the hypothetical, Goetz provided a thoughtful answer on the matter.

“Just as he would say if you asked him that question, what would you do if your starter can’t go in?” Goetz said. “I think all of us in any role need to make sure to understand what our process would be if something like that were to happen. That’s part of the responsibility, to be prepared and know how you would go about it. When those moments come, whether it’s in football or a director of communications or a trainer, you want to know how to move forward.”

Goetz is off to a strong start at Iowa, less than a year into her arrival. Women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder attended Thursday’s press conference as a show of support. Men's wrestling coach Tom Brands has voiced a rousing endorsement for Goetz’s work. The “Crossover at Kinnick” women’s basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15 vs. DePaul has already proven to be a successful venture, with enough tickets sold as of Friday morning (nearly 36,000) to set the national single-game attendance record (currently 29,169 at the 2002 Final Four).

Absolutely, Goetz is gunning for the full-time job at Iowa.

If she gets it, she could be poised to be the department’s leader for a long time.

“I have a lot of respect in a short time for president Wilson. She’s a great leader,” Goetz said. “… Part of this (interim period) is (like) being an athlete, you get asked to step in and fill a role, and you do that to the best of your ability. What happens after that is really up to the coach, and I trust she is going to make a great decision for Iowa, whatever that looks like. In the meantime, I’m grateful to get to continue to work alongside such a great team here.”

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.